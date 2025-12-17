Weddin Shire Council is pleased to announce that the Weddin Shire Australia Day Ceremony will be taking place in Taylor Park on Monday, 26 January 2026, starting at 8am with the Weddin HQ BBQ breakfast and entertainment by the Grenfell Ukestra. Don’t forget the colouring competitions for young children with excellent prizes.

Formal proceedings will begin at 9am with the Weddin Shire Australia Day Awards Ceremony.

Make sure you bring a chair or picnic rug and some sunscreen for a great community event. If weather is inclement the ceremony will be moved into the Soldiers’ Memorial Hall, Cnr Weddin & Middle Street. Please keep an eye on the Weddin Shire Council Facebook for an update.

Awards will be presented for the Weddin Shire in the following categories:

• Community Achievement Award

• Community Event/Organisation of the Year

• Senior Citizen of the Year

• Citizen of the Year

• Student Achievement Awards for all schools in the Shire and

• Weddin Shire Higher School Certificate Award.

Nominees for the 2026 Weddin Shire Australia Day awards are:

WEDDIN SHIRE HIGHER SCHOOL CERTIFICATE AWARD:

At the time of submitting this information to the Grenfell Record, the ATAR results had not yet been announced.

WEDDIN SHIRE SCHOOL YOUTH ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:

The Henry Lawson High School – Marley Loader

At The Henry Lawson High School, the Outstanding All Round Achievement awards recognise a student from each year who has achieved excellence across all three areas of academia, sport, school and community. It is awarded to the student who scores the highest number of points in their year. Of the Outstanding All Round Achievement award winners, the student who has the highest point score in the school across all years is the Student of the Year.

The Student of the Year for 2025 is Marley Loader.

Grenfell Public School - Eloise Grimm

Eloise received Grenfell Public School’s prestigious Bob Hill Student of the Year Award for 2025.

Eloise consistently goes above and beyond when completing homework assignments or designing and creating projects for community events. Her quiet manner allows her to observe and absorb her surroundings thoughtfully, always planning and considering the best way to approach her next task.

Eloise is considerate of others and demonstrates empathy and kindness. She is inclusive and supports her peers whenever possible. While she may not always achieve highly in sport, Eloise willingly steps in to participate, leading by example and showing others that success isn’t always about winning.

Quandialla Public School – Macey Yerbury

Macey is a young student whose determination, courage, and positive attitude make her an outstanding role model within our school community. Throughout the year, Macey has consistently demonstrated a strong willingness to try new things and give every challenge her very best effort.

In the classroom, Macey brings enthusiasm and resilience to all aspects of her learning. She approaches unfamiliar tasks with an open mind and a readiness to persist, even when the work feels difficult. Macey’s teachers often commend her for her focus, perseverance, and the pride she takes in doing her best.

Macey readily participates in extracurricular activities and school events such as representative netball, debating and creative arts camp. Her willingness to step outside her comfort zone encourages others to do the same.

Macey is also known for her kindness and encouragement towards her peers. She embodies the values of determination, optimism, and community spirit that this award celebrates.

St Joseph’s School – Callum Cawthorne

Callum has made an outstanding contribution to his community, consistently offering his time, energy, and skills to support others. His willingness to volunteer, assist at events, and take on responsibilities reflects a strong sense of pride and dedication. He approaches all tasks with enthusiasm and is highly regarded by both peers and adults for his commitment and reliability.

As one of the school captains, Callum demonstrates exemplary leadership. He makes significant contributions to our school in this role, supporting both students and staff, and is widely respected for his integrity, fairness, and ability to motivate others. His leadership extends beyond the school, positively influencing the wider community.

Callum actively participates in numerous community and school events, and through these activities, he demonstrates a genuine commitment to contributing to the life of the community and fostering a sense of connection and belonging.

Callum is a highly respected, well-rounded young leader whose contributions to school and community exemplify maturity, responsibility, and a strong sense of service. He is a role model for his peers and a valued member of both the school and wider community.

Caragabal Public School – Nicholas Penfold

As the 2025 School Captain, Nicholas has demonstrated exceptional leadership, maturity and represented our small school with pride, compassion and unwavering commitment to others. He has served as a positive role model and a steady, reliable presence for both staff and students. He leads by example showing respect, resilience and responsibility in every aspect of school life.

One of the most significant strengths Nicholas has shown is his dedication to strengthening school culture. Nicolas has actively supported younger students in the playground, assisted teachers during whole school activities and contributed to evets such as ANZAC Day, Remembrance Day, community fundraisers, sports carnivals and assemblies.

His willingness to step in, help out and encourage others has made an undeniable difference to our school community. As School Captain he has been an outstanding ambassador for our school, his contribution has enriched the culture of our small community, strengthened connections between students, staff and families and set a remarkable example for future leasers.

WEDDIN SHIRE COMMUNITY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

Grenfell Goanna’s Poker Run (Peter & Lorraine Harveyson)

Peter and Lorraine established the Grenfell Goanna Poker Run in 2013 to support the Grenfell Goanna's Senior Rugby League Club. The event has run successfully since the first event in 2013 (with the exception of 2020 due to COVID restrictions). Since the initial event with 68 participants, the event has grown significantly, attracting up to 300 participants annually and raising $8,000–$10,000 to support the club’s administration, player registration, uniforms, medical supplies, insurance, and travel costs.

The event is held every year on the first Saturday in March, with planning beginning many months prior. Peter and Lorraine lead all arrangements with support from the Goanna's Committee, club members, and local volunteers.

Grenfell Lions Club

The Grenfell Lions Club actively supports and assists many individuals, organisations and events across Weddin Shire such as Weddin NAIDOC Day, Henry Lawon Festival, Grenfell RSL events, Australia Day, Cargo to Grenfell fundraiser walk, fundraised and offered assistance to a local family whose son was suffering from Neuroblastoma, and assist Guides for their camps. They also run the annual Lions and Community Christmas Carnival.

The Grenfell Lions Club contributes to local and Lions charities, supports youth in their sporting activities, and provide practical assistance to community events, from supplying tables and chairs for events and street stalls to cooking the BBQ.

The Club has been a supporter and sponsor of the Weddin Community Health to run day therapy classes, Voices Against Violence, Meals on Wheels, Country Education Foundation, Grow Grenfell, the Lions Eye Health Program, and longstanding sponsor of the Henry Lawson Festival of Arts.

The Club welcomes new members and remains a cornerstone of support, volunteerism, and community spirit across Weddin Shire.

Camille Baldwin

Camille Baldwin has been nominated in recognition of her long-standing dedication and service to the Grenfell community.

Camille recently retired after 18 years of service with the Australian Army Cadets and the Army Reserve, where she played an integral leadership role. She consistently ensured that cadets were well-prepared for ANZAC Day commemorations and represented their community with pride. Throughout their activities Camille provided strong, supportive guidance to young cadets, helping them develop skills, confidence, and a deep sense of responsibility.

Camille has been an active and committed member of the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch, contributing to fundraising efforts and supporting local veterans.

Camille is highly regarded at Grenfell Community Health, where she supports staff and assists community members with warmth and professionalism.

WEDDIN SHIRE COMMUNITY EVENT / ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR:

Grenfell Goanna’s Poker Run (Peter & Lorraine Harveyson)

The Grenfell Goanna Poker Run not only strengthens the Goanna's Club but also benefits the broader Weddin Shire community. It draws riders from across New South Wales and Victoria, boosting local businesses including accommodation, restaurants, service stations, and entertainment providers. The event exemplifies community spirit, showcasing months of planning, organisation, and volunteer commitment.

Peter and Lorraine Harveyson’s dedication has created an enduring, impactful event that enriches both the Grenfell Goanna's Club and the Weddin Shire. Their leadership and unselfish contribution is why they have been nominated for recognition through these awards.

Weddin Health Council

On 28 February 2025, the Weddin Health Council, with support from the Grenfell Bowling Club, hosted the “Blokes and Balls Men’s Health Event.” The event featured engaging presentations from Canberra-based speakers Brad Butt, a pharmacist and Men’s Health co-founder, and physiotherapist Jamie Boulding. Community Health staff from the Grenfell Hospital/MPS also attended to support the day’s activities.

Participants were offered free blood pressure and cholesterol checks, with same-day results, an important service that may well have helped identify serious health risks. While organisers had hoped for 30 attendees, they were delighted when 70 people turned up, including men of all ages and several women. The Grenfell Bowling Club further contributed to the welcoming atmosphere by providing a free sausage sizzle.

Overall, the event was highly successful, informative, and impactful, demonstrating the community’s commitment to improving men’s health and wellbeing.

Grenfell Lions Club

The Grenfell Lions Club Inc is the only service organisation currently operating in Grenfell, providing vital support across the Shire. In addition to what was mentioned previously, they also actively support all local schools in the shire for their Presentation Days and sponsor initiatives such as Lions Youth of the Year.

With assistance from Weddin Shire Council and members of the Grenfell RSL sub-branch, they also have been maintaining the Lions Park and amenities at the historic Railway Station, which attracts a large number of visitors to town. They also collect Return & Earn bottles and cans, with the money going back into the community.

Fundraising is conducted through weekly raffles, Mini Lotto, BBQs and community events, with total donations to local and Lions charities in 2024–25 amounting to $31,138.07, including a donation to the Grow Grenfell Group to ‘light up’ our town and historic buildings.

Weddin Landcare

In August 2025, the Grenfell Art Gallery came alive with vibrant yellow for “Wonderful Wattles,” an exhibition featuring wattle-themed artworks, objects and memorabilia from local and national artists. The exhibition was organised by Weddin Landcare and was just one event of many they organised to celebrate Australia's national floral emblem. In conjunction with the exhibition, they held the launch of Australia’s first self-drive Wattle Trails Map and the Weddin Wattle Fields Guide, designed and produced by Weddin Landcare’s Melanie Cooper, Claire Diprose and volunteer Mikla Lewis.

The exhibition and Wattle projects were just one highlight in an exceptionally busy and successful year for Weddin Landcare, a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation that has served the region for nearly 30 years. As part of a broader regional and state network, Weddin Landcare continues to engage the community in caring for local environments through hands-on projects and education. In 2025 alone, the group delivered 26 projects.

Weddin Landcare’s commitment, innovation and community engagement is why they have been nominated for this award.

WEDDIN SHIRE SENIOR CITIZEN OF THE YEAR:

Keith Engelsman

Keith has demonstrated exceptional service to both Australia and the Weddin community. He served the nation for 52 years, including 23.5 years in the Royal Australian Navy and 28.5 years in the Naval Reserves. Enlisting at 18, he completed his service in 2015 as a Commander and naval helicopter pilot. His active service included deployments on HMAS Melbourne during the Indonesian Confrontation and Vietnam, and on HMAS Sydney in Vietnam. He later held major leadership posts, including Commanding Officer of the Flight Training Unit and Commanding Officer of 817 Squadron.

Since moving to Grenfell in 2005, Keith has been a dedicated member of the Grenfell RSL Subbranch, serving as President and Treasurer, which he still serves as today. He contributes tirelessly to commemorative events and the daily operations of the Subbranch.

Keith is also a long-serving member of the Grenfell Lions Club, holding roles including President and Secretary, and is known for his reliability and enthusiasm. He volunteered with Grenfell Community Transport for 13 years and continues to serve the Grenfell Anglican Church as Parish Councillor and Parish Secretary. Additionally, he has represented the Church on the Weddin Shire Australia Day Committee since 2019.

Peter Lowcock

For 17 years, Peter Lowcock has been a warm, reliable, and much-loved presence in the Weddin Shire community as the owner and manager of the Grenfell Newsagency. Peter and his late wife Helen took over the business in July 2007 “just to try something new,” and Peter continued running it with dedication after Helen’s passing, supported by Elyse Troth and his faithful dog, Betty.

Peter’s commitment to the community was evident in his early starts, seven-day opening hours, and unwavering customer service. On closing the newsagency doors for the final time on 28 November 2025, Peter reflected on the seasons, the shared joys and sorrows, and the many people he had come to know and farewelled over the years. With characteristic humour he remarked, “Ironically I guess it will soon be my turn to come up the street to put on my Lotto and buy the paper.”

Peter Lowcock has provided exceptional service to Grenfell and district for nearly two decades. His reliability, kindness, and community spirit is why he has been nominated.

Julie Ferguson

Julie Ferguson has been a proud and active member of the Grenfell community for twelve years.

Julie completed a Certificate IV in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art and Design in 2001–2002, followed by a Diploma in 2003. Julie also attended Wiradjuri Language classes online through the Grenfell TAFE and developed the NGI yang (language flash cards) for use in schools.

After moving to Grenfell, Julie became deeply involved in cultural education across the Weddin Shire. Working with Home-Start National, she led Story Pole projects in preschools and primary schools in Grenfell, Caragabal, Greenethorpe, Holmwood and The Henry Lawson High School. These programs included storytelling, art, games, cooking, and cultural history, and were widely praised for their impact and engagement.

With her good friend Julie Gilmore, they have held joint art exhibitions “Love of Country” at the historic Grenfell Railway Station and in early 2025 “The Two Julies Love of Country” at the Grenfell Art Gallery.

WEDDIN SHIRE CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARD:

Emily Essex

Emily has been nominated for her outstanding leadership, vision, and dedication to bringing an inclusive play space to Weddin Shire. Her determination and persistence were central to her approach to council to make Taylor Park into a truly inclusive, all-abilities play space. Livvi’s Place Taylor Park was opened on the 1 November 2025. Emily initiated this project because she wanted her child to experience the joy and freedom of play alongside siblings, friends, and the wider community.

Since its opening, the park has been embraced by the community. It has hosted birthday parties, families, grandparents, toddlers, visitors, and locals all enjoying a safe, welcoming, and accessible environment.

Following the park’s successful opening, Emily led a community fundraiser to purchase an additional inclusive swing. With overwhelming support, the required funds were raised in just over 48 hours. This remarkable facility exists because of her dedication, drive, and commitment to creating an inclusive place for everyone.

Julie Ferguson

Since Julie moved to Grenfell, she has been involved in a variety of projects. Most recently she was involved in the mammoth task of painting the twenty-two Story Poles for Livvi’s Place Taylor Park, working alongside local schools and community members. She created NGI yang (Wiradjuri language flashcards) for schools and is regularly asked to deliver Welcome to Country at community events.

As an important member of the Grenfell NAIDOC Committee, Julie has helped organise the Weddin Shire NAIDOC Day events since their inaugural event in 2022.

Julie’s dedication to sharing Wiradjuri culture, her creativity, and her commitment to education make her a truly deserving nominee.

Camille Baldwin

Camille always wanted to be a cadet, even during her schooling at The Henry Lawson High School, but at the time females were not allowed to become a cadet. In 2006, Camille joined the Grenfell Cadets and over the last 18 years has mentored and nurtured the young cadets, guided them in etiquette organised them for functions, accompanied them on camps and trained them as cadets.

Camille was often at the many functions around the shire that the cadets participated in such as forming guards of honour and fundraising activities. Such dedication should be recognised.

John Gorman

John has served the Weddin community with outstanding dedication for over 50 years.

John has been a voluntary NSW Firearm Safety Officer since 1994 and is the Grenfell Gun Club’s only Life Member. With over 50 years of shooting experience, John is a lifelong clay target, rifle, and recreational shooter who strongly promotes gun safety and this sport.

John’s wider community commitment is equally significant. He has held numerous leadership and volunteer roles, including President of Grenfell Rotary Club, President of the Combined Service Club Carnival Committee (and even purchased the towns long serving fairy floss machine), President of Grenfell Cubs and Scouts, Grenfell Can-Assist, the Grenfell Jockey Club and the Grenfell Car Club.

He is a long-serving President and Vice President of the Grenfell Public School P&C and contributes extensively to the Grenfell Public School and The Henry Lawson High School fundraising activities such as catering for auctions and clearing sales, community events and the Henry Lawson Festival. John also had major involvement for the Grenfell Public Schools’ Sesquicentenary celebrations.

John has also volunteered for fund raising activities at Greenethorpe Public School and Caragabal Public School

John’s decades of service, leadership and community spirit is why he has been nominated for this award.

Across the Shire, celebrate the 2026 Australia Day events at:

Grenfell - Taylor Park

8:00am | BBQ Breakfast by Weddin HQ

8:30am | Children's Drawing Competition commences

9:00am | Official Australia Day Awards Ceremony

Caragabal - Park

8:00am | Australia Day Breakfast, followed by award presentation.

Greenethorpe - Showground

8:30am | Cricket match - North vs South

Followed by a free BBQ lunch and Award Ceremony

Quandialla - The Bland Hotel

7:00pm | Australia Day Award Ceremony

Followed by a free family BBQ, Lamingtons, Yabby Races and live music.

Bimbi - Fire Shed

5:00pm | A free BBQ will be held on the banks of Burrangong Creek at Bimbi

The events are proudly sponsored by Weddin Shire Council. Assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council.