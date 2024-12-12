Weddin Shire Council has launched the Shop Weddin This Christmas campaign, an initiative designed to encourage residents to support local businesses and keep holiday shopping within the community.

At a time when many are tempted to shop online or visit larger regional centres, this campaign aims to remind everyone of the importance of shopping locally.

By choosing to shop locally, residents are helping small businesses thrive, keeping money within the community, and creating job opportunities for their neighbours.

Every purchase made at a local business helps to ensure that Weddin Shire remains prosperous.

Mayor Paul Best expressed the importance of supporting local businesses this festive season: “As we approach Christmas, I encourage everyone to shop locally and support the small businesses that make Weddin unique.

"Every purchase contributes to the strength of our community, and together we can ensure Weddin Shire remains a vibrant place to live and work.”

The Shop Weddin This Christmas campaign will run until Wednesday, December 18, 2024, with the lucky winners to be drawn on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the Lions Christmas Carnival in Vaughan Park.

It’s easy to enter, simply fill out a coupon with every purchase made at a participating business and drop it in the entry box for a chance to win one of three exciting VISA gift card prizes:

• 1st Prize: $500 VISA Gift Card

• 2nd Prize: $300 VISA Gift Card

• 3rd Prize: $200 VISA Gift Card

Whether shopping for a loved one or treating yourself, your support of local businesses will make a significant impact on the local business community. Let’s think locally this festive season and ensure our local economy remains strong.

For more information on the project, contact Weddin Shire Council’s Acting Director Corporate Services Mrs Auburn Carr on 02 6343 1864 or auburn@weddin.nsw.gov.au