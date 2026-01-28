Police have wrapped up the statewide Australia Day long weekend road safety operation, which ran across four days with increased enforcement on roads throughout the Hume Police District, including Young.

The high visibility operation commenced at 12am on Friday, January 23, and concluded at 11.59pm on Monday, January 26, covering the full Australia Day long weekend.

Inspector Ben Granger, Officer in Charge of the Hume Police District, said the operation was designed to reduce road trauma during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“The operation was designed to reduce road trauma with high visibility police presence,” Inspector Granger said.

During the operation, police targeted alcohol and drug impaired driving, fatigue, and failures to wear seatbelts or helmets.

Officers also focused on distraction offences, including mobile phone use, as well as excessive speeding.

Inspector Granger said double demerit points were in effect for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone offences, and seatbelt and helmet breaches.

Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were deployed in greater numbers across the district, providing extended road policing coverage.

“Traffic and Highway Patrol had a greater number of officers rostered over this period, providing extended road policing coverage to encourage compliance with the road rules and to ensure all road users get to their destination safely,” he said.

Inspector Granger urged motorists to continue making safe choices whenever they get behind the wheel.

“We encourage all drivers to not speed, follow the road rules, not drink or take drugs and drive, stop for a break if they are feeling tired, and ignore distractions such as mobile phones,” he said.

Police have reminded motorists that enforcement operations will continue throughout the year, with the aim of keeping all road users safe on local roads.