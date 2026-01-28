Lighting works on the facade of the Exchange Hotel are now up and running and the showcase of exhibition-style lights are now on display from sunset to 9:45pm every night of the year.

The lights on the Hotel is the first project completed in the main street as part of Phase 2 of the ongoing Grenfell Lights project.

The lighting installation on the Exchange Hotel has been completed by the Grow Grenfell Group Inc and features seven exhibition-style coloured light-bars that change via a computerised program.

It has now been two years since the Grow Grenfell Group Inc launched the nightly lightshow on the Grenfell Silos Lightshow which has since proven to be a hit with both locals and visitors to our historic township.

The lightshow at the silos was the first project completed as part of the Grenfell Lights initiative and made possible after a NSW Government Grant was awarded to the Grow Grenfell Group from the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Alan Griffiths, Vice President of the Grow Grenfell Group, said the installation of the lights on the Exchange Hotel is an important step forward for the Grenfell Lights project.

“Phase 2 of the Grenfell Lights initiative is to establish world-class ‘VIVID-style lighting’ on the facades of selected historic buildings along the main street of Grenfell," Mr Griffiths said.

"Each of the buildings will be lit-up every night from sunset until 9:45pm. The Grow Grenfell Group has identified a number of buildings that we consider are suitable for our exhibition-style lighting."

“We are receiving strong support from Weddin Shire Council and building owners in the main street for this exciting project as we continue to establish the 'Grenfell Lights ....365 Nights a Year' as a sustainable and long-term project to increase tourism for the township of Grenfell,” he said.

Mr Griffiths said the Grow Grenfell Group believes the installation of vivid-style lighting on the facades of buildings along Grenfell’s historic main street will prove to be a game-changer for the township.

“The installation of lighting on the facades of buildings is going to be fantastic for tourism in our small township. The expansion of the Grenfell Lights will play a big part in making Grenfell a town that you go to and not just a town that you drive-thru," he said.

"We will get more tourists staying overnight in Grenfell and walking along our main street at night to see the stunning display of lights on our historic buildings. Include a visit to the Grenfell Silos Lightshow and visitors will no doubt be delighted with the night-time lighting experience on offer,” Mr Griffiths said.