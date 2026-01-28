After rescuing a horse, dogs and a goat from floodwaters during the recent severe thunderstorms, the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is urging residents across the state to include pets and animals in their emergency planning to ensure the safety of all family members.

Running from September to April, storm season brings an increased risk of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flooding.

While many households prepare for these hazards, animals are often overlooked in emergency plans, putting both pets and owners at risk.

NSW SES Unit member and experienced animal rescuer Robert Leach says early preparation is key.

“Severe weather events are becoming more frequent and more intense," Mr Leach said.

"We need to be proactive, not reactive.

“We know how deeply people care about their animals, but in an emergency, hesitation can cost lives.

"Planning ahead means you won’t have to choose between your safety and your pets'.

“Simple steps like having a plan, a pre-packed emergency kit and knowing your options can make all the difference when it comes to ensuring the safety of you and your pets.”

NSW SES Senior Operator Dave King ESM, a specialist in large animal rescue, said having a clear plan for animals can reduce stress and confusion during emergencies.

“Animals can sense danger and often react unpredictably,” Senior Operator King said.

“Make plans with your family, friends or colleagues for what you’ll do with your pets during an emergency.

"This will give you multiple, safe relocation options.

“If you’ve already thought through where they’ll go and how you’ll get them there, you’ll be in a much better position to manage the situation calmly.”

NSW SES Assistant Commissioner for Capability and Training Dean Storey said the Service continues to lead the animal rescue capability around the state and beyond.

“So far this year, the NSW SES has successfully responded to more than 3,500 animal related incidents and has trained more than 550 members in large animal rescue,” Assistant Commissioner Storey said.

“The NSW SES has a network of dedicated and knowledgeable animal rescue experts across the state.

"These experts are leading the training and development of this capability for emergency service organisations across Australia and New Zealand.”

Prepare Your Animals for Storm Season:

* Know your options: Identify multiple safe locations where you can relocate your animals. Include family, friends and colleagues and make sure they are aware of the arrangements.

* Make a plan: Include transport, identification, and shelter arrangements for your pets and livestock.

* Pack an emergency kit: Include food, medications, collars, leads, and vet records.

* ID matters: Ensure your animals are microchipped, registered, and wearing up-to-date identification.

* Act early: Monitor conditions and act on advice and warnings from the NSW SES and other emergency services. Don’t leave it too late.

* Wildlife help: If you find injured wildlife, contact your local licensed rescue group or use the IFAW Wildlife Rescue app for instant support.

For more tips and resources, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au.

If you need emergency assistance during a storm, call NSW SES on 132 500.

For life-threatening situations, dial Triple Zero (000).