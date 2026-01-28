Local citizens and community groups have been recognised for their achievements at Australia Day ceremonies and events across the shire.

At a ceremony on Grenfell's Taylor Park Weddin's Citizen of the Year and Senior Citizen of the Year were awarded with John Gorman being named Weddin's Citizen of the year and Keith Engelsman Weddin's Senior Citizen of the year.

Shirl Allobone, Jenny Wells and Joan Smith were down at Taylor Park celebrating Australia Day. Sue Trig and Geoff Connolly were enjoying the live music before the Australia Day Ceremony. Mick Savage and Lloyd Thomas spent Australia Day morning at Taylor Park. (Front) Sarah Loader and Mack Loader. (Back) Mark Loader and Marley Loader. (Front) Jasmin and Tyker, along with (Back) Jade and Anthony were celebrating Australia Day at Taylor Park. Local school aged students took part in the kids colouring in competition. Olivia Osmand was having a great time at the colouring in competition. Keith Engelsman, Glenn Ivins, Mick Savage, Brian Hughes and Michael Pocock raised the flags at the Australia Day Ceremony.

John Gorman said he was very grateful to the people who nominated him for this award, and there are a lot of people within the community who do so much and are not recognised.

"The town wouldn't be the town it is if we didn't have all of these volunteers," he said.

Mr Gorman has served the Weddin community for over 50 years, across a range of groups and organisations, including the Grenfell Gun Club, Grenfell Rotary Club, Combined Service Club Carnival Committee, Grenfell Cubs and Scouts, Grenfell Can-Assist, the Grenfell Jockey Club, the Grenfell Car Club and Grenfell Public School P&C.

Mr Gorman said some of the earlier connections with some of the local community groups came around when his kids were younger and were members of the Grenfell Cubs and Scouts, and he has been part of so many groups as he enjoys working across these groups and wants to help keep them going however he can.

Peter Herbert and Weddin's co-citizen of the Year for 2025 Peter Mitton congratulated John Gorman on being named Weddin's Australian of the year for 2026.

Weddin Shire's Senior Citizen of the Year Keith Engelsman said he was delighted in receiving this award and the other people who were nominated for this award have made significant contributions to the community.

Mr Engelsman has demonstrated exceptional service to both Australia and the Weddin community. He served the nation for 52 years, including 23 and a half years in the Royal Australian Navy and 28 and a half years in the Naval Reserves.

Since moving to Grenfell in 2005, Keith has been a dedicated member of the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch, the Grenfell Lions Club, Grenfell Community Transport and the Grenfell Anglican Church.

Mr Engelsman said he has was a member of the Lions Club before arriving in town and decided to continue with the Grenfell Lions, as well as taking part in other local community groups.

He said being involved in so many community groups just fell into place to help keep him out of mischief when he wasn't running his farm.

In other awards presented during the ceremony, Weddin Landcare were awarded Weddin Shire's Community Event/Organisation of the year, and Peter and Lorraine Harveyson were presented with he Weddin Shire Community Achievement Award for the Goannas Poker Run.

Weddin Landcare were presented with Weddin Shire's Community Event/Organisation of the year.

Weddin Landcare presented their “Wonderful Wattles,” exhibition featuring wattle-themed artworks, objects and memorabilia from local and national artists in August. In conjunction with the exhibition, they held the launch of Australia’s first self-drive Wattle Trails Map and the Weddin Wattle Fields Guide.

Weddin Landcare's Pam Livingstone said they are absolutely delighted with this recognition as they are a not-for-profit volunteer organisation.

Ms Livingstone said they have had an amazing year at Weddin Landcare, culminating with the Wattle Exhibition and the locally created Weddin Wattle Fields Guide.

Apart from that, Ms Livingstone said they tick awa behind the scenes encouraging landholders and urban communities to be conscious of how they can improve the land.

Peter and Loraine Harveyson said receiving the Community Achievement Award for the Goannas Poker Run was fantastic, knowing what they have done over the years has been appreciated.

The Grenfell Goannas Poker Run evolved out from Peter and Loraine seeing the Grenfell Junior Rugby League Club struggling, and finding inspiration from a poker run they saw down the south coast.

The Grenfell Goannas Poker Run started around 12 years ago and draws riders from across New South Wales and Victoria, boosting local businesses including accommodation, restaurants, service stations, and entertainment providers