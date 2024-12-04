On Friday, November 23, Grenfell Public School’s Kindergarten students embarked on an exciting excursion to the National Zoo and Aquarium in Canberra. The day began bright and early as the children eagerly boarded the bus, ready for a day full of adventure.

Upon arriving at the zoo, the students enjoyed a guided tour.

They then explored the zoo in small groups, marvelling at the animals and participating in hands-on experiences. A highlight for many was the chance to pat a blue-tongue lizard and hand-feed emus and deer. The Adventureland playground was also a hit with the students with the life size fibreglass animal sculptures and structures..

The students were thrilled to share their favourite moments.

Arya loved the baby penguins, declaring them “so cute.”

Billy was captivated by the zebras, especially as they seemed to be having a race.

Theo found the anaconda fascinating, noting its impressive ability to “strangle things,” while Leo was amazed by the beautiful white lion. Levi’s highlight was the leopard, which walked over the students as they observed it from a tunnel.

The excursion provided a memorable mix of fun and learning, sparking the children’s curiosity about wildlife and leaving them with stories to share for years to come.