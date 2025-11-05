Central West Local Land Services, BirdLife Australia and Weddin Landcare are delivering an engaging community workshop at Grenfell, focused on two of the region’s most fascinating and important ecological stories: the role of mistletoe in woodland health and the conservation of the critically endangered regent honeyeater.

The session will include:

- up-to-date science

- hands-on propagation methods for mistletoe restoration

- practical advice on supporting regent honeyeater habitat in key areas.

“Mistletoe is often misunderstood and we are excited to share the benefits of this incredible semiparasitic plant that sustains many of our woodland birds, bats, invertebrates and even livestock during times of drought," Melanie Cooper, Local Landcare Coordinator from Weddin Landcare said.

The workshop is designed to empower landholders, Landcare groups, councils and the broader community, and foster new partnerships and on-ground action.

There are only around 5% of box gum and grey box grassy woodlands remaining in Australia.

These threatened ecological communities (TECs) preserve hundreds of diverse plant species and provide habitat for native animals, including critically endangered species.

Kirsty Peters, from Woodland Birds Coordinator, BirdLife Australia, said the workshop will have a theory session covering myths about mistletoe, ecology and its importance to woodland birds.

Ms Peters said this will be followed by a practical component where they will visit a local patch of woodland where participants can talk about Regent Honeyeater feed trees and mistletoe species and hopefully demonstrate mistletoe propagation techniques with ripe fruit.

The workshop will take place on Wednesday 12 November from 9 am to 2 pm, starting at the Grenfell Bowling Club for the theory component before heading to a nearby site.

The event is free and morning tea and lunch is provided.

While the event is free, RSVP required - with people able to register online at https://events.humanitix.com/mystery-of-mistletoe