This Friday, December 20 will see the return of the Grenfell Lions Club and Community Christmas Carnival.

The Christmas Party will take place in Vaughn Park (near the Grenfell Aquatic Centre) from 6pm to 8pm and will feature a jumping castle, a visit from Santa, BBQ, stalls and music.

The Hospital Auxiliary members will be in attendance selling tickets in their mammoth Voucher Competition which will be drawn during the night.

Our wonderful Grenfell Town and District Band will be entertaining the carnival goers with beautiful Christmas music.

The Lions Club will be running their famous Jumping Castle for the littlies as well as their Chocolate Wheel with Christmas Hams up for grabs.

Can-Assist will be satisfying the hungry with Steak and Sausage sandwiches and cool drinks.

The most popular person at the carnival will be the jolly old man in Red. Tickets to see Santa who will arrive around 7.45pm are only $2.

During the evening the winners of the Grenfell Christmas Lights/Decorations will be announced and the Weddin Shire “Shop Local Weddin” campaign winners of the three Visa Gift cards 1st prize $500, 2nd prize $300 and 3rd prize $200 will be drawn.

Please come along and support these community organisations who support you throughout the year