On a very warm, but pleasant evening, the Grenfell Lions Club and Community Annual Christmas Carnival was held in Vaughn Park on December 20.

The Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary was in attendance selling tickets in their mammoth Voucher Competition which was drawn during the evening.

Following is a list of winners; 1st Greg Ewers, 2nd Barry Knight, 3rd Jill Norris, 4th Megan Starr, 5th Carol Hargrave, 6th Shannon O’Brien, 7th Di Liebick, 8th Jenny Armstrong, 9th Lexi Cassidy, 10th Ian Hodgson -Bathurst, 11th Liz Waters and 12th Lorraine Ivins.

The Grenfell Cadets were also in attendance selling tickets in their huge raffle to support the Unit. This was drawn during the evening with the lucky winner being Jenny Armstrong

The Lions Club members set up the park and operated their famous jumping castle for the littlies as well as the chocolate wheel where hams were up for grabs.

Lions’ members with the assistance of the local Rugby League Club’s young men satisfied the hungry with steak and sausage sandwiches and cool drinks.

The most popular person at the carnival was the jolly old man in red who was greeted by the delighted youngsters.

Thank you to the Grenfell and Town and District Band who added atmosphere to the evening playing popular Christmas Carols.

Christmas Lights/Decoration winners and Shop Local winners were announced by Depuy Mayor Colleen Gorman.

Christmas Lights: 1st place Jess Salas, 2nd Samantha Savva and 3rd Asher and Ashlee Woodrow.

The Shop Local campaign winners were 1st Christian McAlister, 2nd Judith Forwood and 3rd Dick Crowe.

The Lions Club wishes to thank the Weddin Shire Council for the use of the park, the extra bins and street barricades. Special thanks to Pool Manager Leanne Logan or her assistance in sourcing the volunteers to assist with the BBQ.