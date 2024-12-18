The Grenfell community celebrated the festive season with an evening of carols hosted by the Combined Churches Association of Grenfell on Sunday, December 15.

Hundreds of people made their way down to Taylor Park for the return of the annual Carols in the Park.

Combined Churches Association of Grenfell's Rob Newton said the evening went really well, with a great turnout, with guests coming from around town and further away from Cowra, Young and Monteagle.

Guests were able to celebrate the festive season with a wide range of carols, with several performed by students from St Joseph's Primary School and students from Grenfell Public School.

For those who got hungry while caroling the evening away, members of St Joseph's Primary School operated the BBQ.

Mr Newton said some of the highlights of the evening was that people wanted to stick around and mingle even after the carols officially wrapped up.

The Carols in the Park hosted by the Combined Churches Association of Grenfell will return to Grenfell in December of next year.

While the carols may have finished up, there are still more fun events to take part in during the festive season.

The Lions and Community Christmas Carnival will take place from 6L30pm on Friday, December 20 at Vaughn Park. This community family event will feature a visit from Santa, a jumping castle, BBQ, live music, and stalls. The Christmas Carnival will also see the announcement of Christmas Display Competition winners and the Shop local promotion.

New Year's Eve will see the return of the Light Up the Night 2024 New Year's Eve Street Party! This free community event promises a night of celebration, entertainment, and joy as we welcome the New Year together.

The street party will feature a line up of talented artists, along with market stalls, street dining and kids entertainment.

Amber Lawrence kicks things off with her Kids Show at 5pm. Dean Haitani brings his soulful tunes from 6pm. Clancy Drive performs at 6:55pm. Mickey Pye hits the stage at 7:45pm. Amber Lawrence returns with her New Year's Eve party set from 8:45pm.

At dusk, the community can witness the official lighting of the new Main Street festoon lights.