Corvettes from all over Australia will line the main street of Parkes when the 2025 Corvette National Convention rolls into town from March 28 to 31.

Every year the Corvette National Convention is held in a different state by state corvette clubs around Australia and this year it is NSW Corvettes Unlimited Car Club's year to host.

The NSW Corvette committee chose to host the convention in Parkes after they heard about the foods that impacted Parkes and its surrounding areas.

"The National Convention sees Corvettes from all over Australia get together and have fun with the cars," NSW Corvettes Unlimited Car Club president, Jeff Wilson said.

"We've come to Parkes because of the floods that came through Parkes. We know the area was devastated by all the floods so we thought we'd bring some prosperity back into the country town by holding it here."

The convention will see around 150 corvettes in Parkes for the weekend with five hotels almost booked out at the start of December.

While Corvette enthusiasts are in town they will parade down the main street of Parkes on Saturday morning before parking up in the showground for an all day show n shine which is open to the public.

They will be treated to a three course meal at the Showground with entertainment from Parkes trio Amitie before a jam packed day on Sunday where they will visit the Dish and McFeeters Motor Museum in Forbes.

The group will then relax at the Parkes Services Club with another three course meal where the Show and Shine trophies will be presented.

"On Monday we will all slowly return home but a lot of people especially those travelling from Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and Queensland will want to stay and see the rest of Parkes," Jeff said.

The Corvette National Convention first began in 1997 and had a brief stop due to covid.

"Covid stopped the world not just corvettes but apart from that we've been going strong up until then and after then we're still going just as well.

"Last year it held in Bendigo, this year it's here in Parkes and next year it will be in Queensland."

Jeff has loved corvettes ever since he first saw them in the movie 'Corvette Summer'.

"That car sparked my interest and I've loved them ever since. If you look at them, that's what a kid draws when he draws a sports car.

"I've always wanted one so when I was old enough to get one and with the wife's permission, I went and got one."

Jeff encourages everyone to come down and see the 150 corvettes in the parade Saturday morning on March 29 and visit the show and shine during the day.

"They're not a common car, they're part of American history, they're called Americas first and true sports car and I've always had a love for them," Jeff added.

You can visit the NSW Corvettes Unlimited Car Club website for more details at www.nsw.corvettes.com.au