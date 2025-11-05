Adelaide Conron has been named the U/13 E Grade Champs at the PCANSW State Showjumping Championships hosted at Coonabarabran over the first weekend of November.

Adelaide claimed the win with her pony Nulla, an 18 year old Australian stockhorse cross, and competed across three different competitions and five rounds of showjumping across the three days at the Championships.

Adelaide's mum, Rachel Conron said this championship really tests out who is the most consistent rider.

Ms Conron said the course designers built a variety of tricky courses which included highly technical and the maximum jump height to test out the riders and their ponies.

Adelaide and Nulla have only been working together for a short time, with the family only getting him six months ago.

"They've really clicked quite quickly," Ms Conron said.

"She was just thrilled he jumped so well and she rode so well."

While they worked together really well, Ms Conron said Adelaide had quite a few challenges with Nulla acting a little naughty over the last few weeks.

Ms Conron said Adelaide came out after the final round saying it would not matter if she didn't win because they had done so well at the championships.

After the first two competitions, it came down to the final round, Ms Conron said, with three girls tied for the lead.

Grenfell Pony Club's Ashley Liebick said this win is great for Adelaide who has been a member of the Grenfell Pony Club for a couple of years.

Ms Liebick said Adelaide is really dedicated to her riding and training, and really come into it this year with her new pony Nulla.

While Adelaide has had a long involvement around horses, she has only been seriously riding for the last two years.

Although Adelaide has only worked with Nulla for six months, the all-rounder has been owned by three other families over the years, and taken each family to a state championship.

"He is in fabulous condition and has been a really successful horse," Ms Conron said.

Adelaide has taken him camp drafting and also won Champion Rider U/12 years at the Grenfell Show this year with him.

Following these championships, Adelaide will be finishing off the riding year at a Pony Club Gymkhana hosted at Canowindra before taking a break.

For those looking to find out more about the Grenfell Pony Club and riding with them, get in touch with their Facebook page or send an email to grenfellponyclub1@gmail.com