Woodbridge have come up against strong Goannas teams in round 7 of the Western Women’s Rugby League Competition and rounded out the 2025 season.

Woodbridge Opens Coach Emily Goburg said it was a very hard slog on Saturday across all grades, with many of the younger teams also short of players which made things difficult.

"We did the best we could as a club and made it work. Credit to all of our players for sticking it out until the end," Ms Goburg said.

In the opens match, Ms Goburg said it was a tough round being down nine players either from injury or other commitments, and they struggled to adjust in that first half.

"We didn’t capitalise on penalties like we usually would, and our line speed needed improvement."

However, the team's second half was a different story, and with Woodbridge fighting until the end, however Dubbo was already on a good trajectory, and well and truly in a great footy rhythm by then.

"Goannas certainly proved they were the semi final contenders by the end of the match," Ms Goburg said.

Across the season, Ms Goburg said Woodbridge Opens only managed to get a couple of wins under their belt, but they ended up with a really happy group of players who had genuine fun together and formed strong bonds.

"Most of them either found or rediscovered a love for footy, and felt good about themselves each week, so implementing that kind of culture this season and then watching them take it and foster it, was truly remarkable," she said.

"Sporting teams don’t always get to have that kind of positive experience from start to end, so that was probably the best kind of victory for us."

Ms Goburg said the biggest highlights of this season were both the individual growth and team efforts put in across the board by all of their players.

"Women who’d never played contact shone on so many different occasions. Watching their confidence build from there and how it empowered them both on and off the field, that’s the kind of stuff you want to see; not only as a coach, but as another woman," she said.

Ms Goburg said it has been a privilege to be in the role for Woodbridge this season, even though her original plan was just to play as usual like former years.

"Every single player and member of the club made it fun and easy to be part of. Coaching wasn’t done alone, and involved many moving parts to be what it became.

"Special mention to Andrew Pull for picking up the pieces when I couldn’t due to family commitments," Ms Goburg said,

Looking forward, the Club's presentation is on 16 November at the Canowindra Leagues Club.

Ms Goburg said she wishes the best of luck to the four remaining teams gearing up to battle it out during the upcoming weekend and the next.

"It’s been an honour to see how much talent we have in the western region."