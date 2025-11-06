Following nine months of works, local kids were able to test out the new equipment and play space at Taylor Park with the official opening of Livvi’s Place Taylor Park on Saturday, 1 November.

This major project has been funded by the NSW Government through $629,797 from round five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund, together with $651,550 in funding from the Crown Reserve Improvement Fund.

Mayor Paul Best said the redevelopment has created a safe, accessible and welcoming environment that brings people together.

"It’s a project that promotes inclusion, health and wellbeing, and provides a fantastic recreational hub for both locals and visitors," Mayor Best said.

The redevelopment has transformed Taylor Park into a modern, inclusive and accessible space for the whole community to enjoy. Key upgrades include:

• a brand-new inclusive playground designed for children of all ages and abilities,

• new park furniture including seating and picnic tables,

• two undercover BBQ areas,

• accessible paths and edging throughout the park,

• fencing and signage to improve safety and wayfinding, and

• landscaping and planting to enhance the park’s natural beauty.

Through community support and a fundraiser following the opening, there will also be the addition of an inclusive swing for Livvi’s Place Taylor Park that allows children and adults who need extra postural support or mobility assistance to enjoy the simple thrill of swinging alongside their friends.

The funds needed for this swing was raised in just over 48 hours by the Grenfell community.

The new play space adheres to universal design principles and ‘Everyone Can Play’ guidelines by incorporating essential infrastructure such as parking, recreation facilities, and nearby accessible toilets.

A ‘Lizard Lookout’ theme was selected for the new play space, which comprises an accessible ramp, loop path, slide, swings, and a bike education course – all tied together by the Aboriginal goanna totem. Fencing, soft fall surfacing, ramps, and handrails also ensure it meets accessibility and safety standards.

The historic band stand - which sits in the middle of the park – has been retained and is now surrounded by a large picnic area and space for outdoor movies. Landscaping works have also created inviting green spaces, including a marquee area adjacent to the new play space.

The design of ‘Livvi’s Place Taylor Park’ was based on extensive community feedback conducted in 2023, incorporating face-to-face and online feedback to determine the needs and desires of park users.

Weddin Shire Council partnered with the Touched by Olivia Foundation to create this new playspace, known as ‘Livvi’s Place Taylor Park’, which now joins a national network of inclusive spaces established by the Foundation.

Kim Becherand, Head of Inclusive Play at the Touched by Olivia Foundation said Livvi's Place at Taylor Park is a true celebration of community.

"It was instigated by community driver Emily Essex, who wanted her child to experience the joy and freedom of play with their siblings, friends and wider community," Ms Becherand said.

"She sought support from champions of inclusion at Weddin Shire Council and the State Government who understood the value and importance of inclusive play and the need for a space where the entire Shire, and its visitors could meet, gather and create a thriving community hub in the heart of town.

"On engagement I always ask the children and youth what is the best thing about their town? Speaking to all six schools in the Shire, The People - was their overwhelming response," Ms Becherand said.

"They all felt known, seen and safe in Grenfell. We are so delighted that there is now such a beautiful space that will reflect the welcoming and inclusive nature of this wonderful town and its community."

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has been a long-time supporter of the Touched by Olivia Foundation and was thrilled to hear such positive feedback from families during Saturday’s event.

“It’s so special to see local families and children come together to enjoy a space that’s been designed for everyone,” Ms Cooke said.

“This project is about ensuring every child, no matter their ability, can experience the freedom and happiness of play. It’s a wonderful example of what can be achieved

when community, council and organisations like Touched by Olivia work together for a shared purpose.”

Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said the NSW Government is focused on building better communities, and it’s great to see the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund program support this upgrade to Taylor Park.

"It is crucial that people of all ages and backgrounds can connect, play, and feel they belong,” Mr Kamper said.

The benefits of the redevelopment extend well beyond play. Taylor Park is now a vibrant, central meeting space that supports families, encourages social interaction,

provides opportunities for recreation, and helps attract visitors to Grenfell – boosting the local economy.