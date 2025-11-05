The NSW Government and RSPCA NSW are teaming up to encourage people to practice responsible cat ownership by expanding the successful Keeping Cats Safe at Home program.

The $6 million program, funded by the Environmental Trust, will help another 19 councils to curb the devastating impact cats have on our native wildlife, as well as help pet cats live longer, taking the total to 30 councils.

Weddin Shire was part of the pilot program which ran from 2021 to 2024 and saw 335 cats desexed and microchipped, reducing free-roaming, unowned cats within the Shire/

The program focuses on increasing rates of desexing, microchipping and lifetime registration while encouraging the uptake of voluntary containment of pet cats.

Domestic cats are estimated to kill many of our native animals each year, including an estimated 53 million reptiles, 61 million birds, and 67 million mammals.

We also know that two-in-three cat owners have lost a pet to a roaming-related accident, with a third of accidents involving cars.

Minister for the Environment, Penny Sharpe said this collaborative project is a simple but effective solution, created by people who care deeply for cats and native wildlife

“As Chair of the NSW Environmental Trust, I’m proud to be helping RSPCA NSW take the next step in shifting pet owners’ behaviour by tripling the number of local councils onboard to a record 30. This will drive real change to protect wildlife,” Ms Sharpe said.

The Keeping Cats Safe at Home program has successfully demonstrated that bringing together councils, veterinarians, wildlife groups, and the community results in more households using responsible cat-care practices.

Results from the pilot program involving 11 councils include:

• Reducing free-roaming cats by 50% in the Blue Mountains, 35% in Campbelltown, and 25% in Tweed Shire council areas.

• Desexing more than 2,700 cats and microchipping more than 1,700 cats across 11 council areas.

• Cutting cat-related nuisance complaints by more than 40% in seven council areas.

The expansion of the program will include a new statewide social marketing campaign to encourage communities to end cat homelessness and prevent domestic cats from roaming away from their home.

This will help keep cats out of shelters and improve animal welfare outcomes in NSW.

RSPCA NSW CEO, Mr Steven Coleman said RSPCA NSW is dedicated to improving the lives of all creatures great and small, and the Keeping Cats Safe At Home program delivers a win-win solution that benefits both pets and native wildlife.

“The initiative is another example of how RSPCA NSW’s One Welfare focus is working to shape compassionate communities that care for their animals, while collaboratively supporting councils and wildlife groups across the state to achieve better outcomes,” Mr Coleman said.

“RSPCA NSW supports evidence-based approaches to cat management and will continue to support the voluntary uptake of cat containment by cat caregivers.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the NSW Government and the Environmental Trust for their significant investment in this program, which will allow us to proactively help more people and animals in need while fostering a statewide cultural shift in how Australians care for their cats,” Mr Coleman said.

For more information about the program, visit: https://www.rspcansw.org.au/information-and-advice/caring-for-animals/cats-and-kittens/keeping-cats-safe-at-home/

Minister for Local Government, Ron Hoenig said the recent cat management inquiry has shown there is a lot of evidence that desexing cats not only helps protect the environment but is an important way to reduce pressure on council pounds and rehoming organisations.

“Supporting this program is part of the government’s commitment to promoting responsible pet ownership through education and action. Our comprehensive review of the Companion Animals Act will also ensure NSW has an effective framework in place to manage cats in our communities," Mr Hoenig said.