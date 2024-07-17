Last Sunday at Lawson Oval a good crowd turned up despite the cool conditions to help the Goannas celebrate the Woodbridge Cup Indigenous Round and our pink day.



Our pink day highlights cancer awareness amongst women and it was Eugowra who took home the Donna Jones and Marilyn Horne Memorial Shield when they won the First Grade match.



We raised some funds that will go to local cancer organisations and the Goannas would like to thank everyone who helped make the day a success and in particular Julie Ferguson who gave up her time to do the Welcome prior to the First Grade match.



This Saturday we are off to Bathurst to take on the CSU Mungoes at Diggings Oval with League Tag kicking off at 1.40pm and First Grade at 3.00pm.



The Youth League boys are having the weekend off as they have a bye. Following are the match reports from last Sunday.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Grenfell started the match against Orange United scoring at a point a minute to lead 16 nil after 16 minutes. Orange fought back and the sides went to the break all locked up at 16 apiece.



Orange put in a big second half scoring four tries to Grenfell's one and they went on to win the match by 36-20.



Best for the locals were Chase McFarlane (try & 2 goals), Braydon Jewell, Blake Dombrain (try) and Jim Hazell.



Three players shared the Players Player and they were Blake Dombrain, Rhys Hughes, and Lachlan Smith. The other points came from tries to Lachlan Smith and Tyler Stevens whilst Adam Hewen picked up the $260 first try scorer bonus.

LEAGUE TAG

The Girlannas started the match well with a converted try in the third minute but it was Eugowra who scored the next three tries to take a 16-6 lead. Grenfell came back to score two more tries before the break however Eugowra led 16-14 at half-time.



The first 20 minutes of the second half saw Eugowra score three unanswered tries and this set up their 32-20 victory. The Girlannas were best served by Chelsea Harveyson, Holli Madgwick (two tries and Players Player), Alana O'Loughlin (two tries and two goals), Bella Taylor, and Hannah McLarty. Josh Clarke won the $200 first try scorer bonus.

FIRST GRADE

It took 25 minutes before points were scored in this match and when they were they came in the form of a Eugowra try. Eugowra then scored tries in the 31st and 35th minutes to take a 14 nil lead at half-time.



The score blew out in the second half with Eugowra scoring three converted tries in the last five minutes of the game and when the full-time hooter rang Eugowra had won the match 48-10.



Chase McFarlane had a good day picking up the Players Players, some Best and Fairest points and a try and a goal. Other players to stand out for the Goannas were Isaac Jones (try), Caleb Haddin, Marc O'Loughlin, and Jaxon Greenaway. Dan Harveyson took home $280 as the winner of the first try scorer bonus.