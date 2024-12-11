The transformation of the Grenfell Motel wall is officially underway! Renowned artists Daniel Walton and Scott Nagy have begun work on this stunning mural, which celebrates community and creativity.

This year’s Light Up the Night is also set to take over the streets of Grenfell with the support of the NSW Government's Open Streets Program.

Minister for Roads, Arts, Music, the Night-Time Economy, Jobs, and Tourism, John Graham, said:

“We’re excited to support this event in Grenfell. Too often, our main streets are something we drive through rather than drive to. Our streets are a critical part of our public and social infrastructure. Great streets make great towns and centres, reflecting the local community and culture."

“The Open Streets program is about temporarily transforming our main streets into vibrant and welcoming public event spaces."

“The colour and diversity of these 130 events celebrate the unique personality of each town or suburb. This is what our vibrancy agenda is all about backing locals to create events and entertainment that work for their local community.”

The mural’s official unveiling will play out at the Light Up the Night New Year’s Eve Street Party on 31 December 2024. This spectacular event, running from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, is packed with entertainment, food, and fun for the whole family.

Enjoy an incredible line-up of talented artists:

5:00 pm – Amber Lawrence kids show

6:00 pm – Dean Haitani

6:55 pm – Clancy Drive

7:45 pm – Mickey Pye

8:45 pm – Amber Lawrence

Other highlights include:

Market Stalls

Street Dining

Kids Entertainment

At dusk, the official lighting of the new Main Street festoon lights