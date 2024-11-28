There is plenty to see and do around Weddin going into iDecember.

Some of the fun events and activities include:

EXHIBITION – Grenfell Art Gallery

Simply Favorites by John Thomas

Dates: 1 Nov – 18 Dec 2024

John said after a lifetime of painting, he's excited to present his latest collection.

"I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed painting it," he said.

Cri December Markets

Location: Cri, Grenfell

Date: Sat 7 Dec 2024

Time: 4 pm – 8 pm

Festive market with a mix of returning favourites and new vendors. Discover unique treasures and enjoy the holiday atmosphere.

Combined Churches Carols in the Park

Location: Taylor Park

Date: Sun 15 Dec 2024

Time: Lions BBQ at 5:30 pm, Carols at 6 pm (tentative)

Community event celebrating the festive spirit with music and togetherness.

Light Up the Night 2024 Photography Exhibition

Location: Grenfell Art Gallery

Dates: 20 Dec 2024 – 29 Jan 2025

Showcasing entries from the Light Up the Night 2024 Photography Competition, this exhibition features captivating images captured within the stunning Weddin Mountains region over the past few months.

With categories including Black and White, Open, Youth, and Junior, the exhibition highlights the diverse perspectives and creative visions of photographers across our community.

From seasoned artists to budding young talents, the showcased works reflect the unique beauty and spirit of our landscape.

Lions and Community Christmas Carnival

Location: Taylor Park

Date: Friday 20 December 2024 – 6:30pm

Community family event with Santa visit, jumping castle, BBQ, live music, and stalls. Announcement of Christmas Display Competition winners and the Shop local promotion.

Light Up the Night 2024 New Year’s Eve Street Party

Date: 31 Dec 2024

Join us for a spectacular evening at the Light Up the Night 2024 New Year's Eve Street Party! This FREE community event promises a night of celebration, entertainment, and joy as we welcome the New Year together.

Enjoy an incredible line-up of talented artists:

Amber Lawrence kicks things off with her Kids Show at 5pm.

Dean Haitani brings his soulful tunes from 6pm.

Clancy Drive performs at 6:55pm.

Mickey Pye hits the stage at 7:45pm.

Amber Lawrence returns with her New Year's Eve party set from 8:45pm.

Market Stalls

Street Dining

Kids Entertainment

At dusk, witness the official lighting of the new Main Street festoon lights!

When the event concludes at 10pm, continue the celebration by checking out what local hotels and clubs have on offer – these venues will be the icing on the cake as you welcome the New Year in style!

This wonderful night under the stars is proudly funded by the NSW Government and organised by the Weddin Shire Council. Gather your friends and family to celebrate our vibrant community and the arrival of the New Year.

Proudly funded by the NSW Government’s Open Streets Program and organised by Weddin Shire Council.