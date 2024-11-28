PHOTO
There is plenty to see and do around Weddin going into iDecember.
Some of the fun events and activities include:
EXHIBITION – Grenfell Art Gallery
Simply Favorites by John Thomas
Dates: 1 Nov – 18 Dec 2024
John said after a lifetime of painting, he's excited to present his latest collection.
"I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed painting it," he said.
Cri December Markets
Location: Cri, Grenfell
Date: Sat 7 Dec 2024
Time: 4 pm – 8 pm
Festive market with a mix of returning favourites and new vendors. Discover unique treasures and enjoy the holiday atmosphere.
Combined Churches Carols in the Park
Location: Taylor Park
Date: Sun 15 Dec 2024
Time: Lions BBQ at 5:30 pm, Carols at 6 pm (tentative)
Community event celebrating the festive spirit with music and togetherness.
Light Up the Night 2024 Photography Exhibition
Location: Grenfell Art Gallery
Dates: 20 Dec 2024 – 29 Jan 2025
Showcasing entries from the Light Up the Night 2024 Photography Competition, this exhibition features captivating images captured within the stunning Weddin Mountains region over the past few months.
With categories including Black and White, Open, Youth, and Junior, the exhibition highlights the diverse perspectives and creative visions of photographers across our community.
From seasoned artists to budding young talents, the showcased works reflect the unique beauty and spirit of our landscape.
Lions and Community Christmas Carnival
Location: Taylor Park
Date: Friday 20 December 2024 – 6:30pm
Community family event with Santa visit, jumping castle, BBQ, live music, and stalls. Announcement of Christmas Display Competition winners and the Shop local promotion.
Light Up the Night 2024 New Year’s Eve Street Party
Date: 31 Dec 2024
Join us for a spectacular evening at the Light Up the Night 2024 New Year's Eve Street Party! This FREE community event promises a night of celebration, entertainment, and joy as we welcome the New Year together.
Enjoy an incredible line-up of talented artists:
Amber Lawrence kicks things off with her Kids Show at 5pm.
Dean Haitani brings his soulful tunes from 6pm.
Clancy Drive performs at 6:55pm.
Mickey Pye hits the stage at 7:45pm.
Amber Lawrence returns with her New Year's Eve party set from 8:45pm.
Market Stalls
Street Dining
Kids Entertainment
At dusk, witness the official lighting of the new Main Street festoon lights!
When the event concludes at 10pm, continue the celebration by checking out what local hotels and clubs have on offer – these venues will be the icing on the cake as you welcome the New Year in style!
This wonderful night under the stars is proudly funded by the NSW Government and organised by the Weddin Shire Council. Gather your friends and family to celebrate our vibrant community and the arrival of the New Year.
Proudly funded by the NSW Government’s Open Streets Program and organised by Weddin Shire Council.