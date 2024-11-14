The Grenfell Men's Shed Open Day was a salute to our community.

Many hands turned up for our working bee we had the week before to show off our very special place for both Men and Women.

New machinery and new members over the past 12 months have culminated in an overall feeling of our future here.

The history of The Grenfell Men's Shed is rich and gutsy.

Its about people joining together and helping each other achieve a common goal and we are doing it.

The local support we have seen has been uplifting and encouraging.

The support we get from other regions is heartwarming and so very positive. This coming weekend we will be having some upgrades done around The Shed in the form of new access ramps which is nothing but a plus for us!

NSW Railways have also looked after us by slashing the surrounding area which was most welcome with snake and fire season bearing down. Much appreciated!

Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley and the Grenfell Ukelele Orchestra entertained a most loving crowd from the balcony.

We welcome visitors, new members and all kinds of support with open arms. Looking forward to more of the same.

By Julie Gilmore.