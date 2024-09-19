All of the action on the track was at Caragabal on Saturday, September 14 with the return of The Coopers Farm Gear Caragabal Sheep Races.

A large crowd of around 600 people travelled to the Caragabal Country Club to cheer on the sheep across a seven race program.

Caragabal Sheep Races volunteer Karen Pollock said they had a rather large crowd of people, and an excellent day out, saying it was one of the best yet.

The winning sheep of the final "Rams Cox Plate" was Ewe-Reeka, owned for the race by 'Crowie', with the sheep Larry Lambert, owned by local Mandy Heat, placing second.

Before each race the race committee auction off all of the sheep for the race, and for the final if it makes it.

The first two placed sheep in each of the races earns a place in a the final.

While they don't get to keep the sheep, the auction winners get prize money if their sheep places first or second.

Ms Pollock said the other winners on the day were:

Rammit Where;

Beam Ewe Up;

Justin Nough;

Ewe Got 2B Joking;

Ewe Baa-stard;

Ewe-turn;

Marilyn Merino.

The winner of the Fun in the Field competition was West Wyalong's Shannon Evans who dressed up as "Duff Man".

The lolly drop proved to be as popular as ever, Ms Pollock said, with a great turnout after the races to listen to the live music from the band "The Young Ones".

The Caragabal Sheep Races are run and organised by volunteers, with the Caragabal P&C running the canteen.

Ms Pollock said the day was very successful financially, with many generous punters.

Funds raised on the day go to the Caragabal P&C and to the maintenance and upkeep of the Caragabal Country Club facilities - which is a not-for-profit club.

Ms Pollock said she would like to say a big thank you to their generous sponsors and the volunteers who helped make the day run.