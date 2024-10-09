The sound of hooves hitting the pavement and the happy chatter of almost 100 horse riders have filled the streets of Grenfell for the past week as the Weddin Mountain Muster made its way through town each day.

“We have had a very successful week with some great trail rides, green scenery, near perfect weather, no major incidents and wonderful company,” President of the Weddin Mountain Muster, Melanie Cooper said.

Participants started rolling in to the Grenfell Showground with their horses as early as 5 days before the commencement of the Muster on Sunday 29 September. Some came early so that they could enjoy the Grenfell Jockey Club Races and see other local attractions.

Following a commencement dinner, the riders, horses and support crews enjoyed rides through the Eualdrie area on Monday and then a ride that circumnavigated the outskirts of Grenfell and Company Dam on Tuesday.

“The selected trails certainly showcase our spectacular countryside and we are very fortunate to be able to ride though many private properties, which is what makes this trail ride so unique,” Melanie said.

On Wednesday, the circus came to town with Muster participants dressing themselves and their horses up in fancy dress and parading along the Main Street.

“It was wonderful to see so many people lining the street in support of our event,” said Melanie.

“Our Muster participants love our friendly little town and after a couple of hard days riding, their spirits always lift on Wednesday when they hear so many people cheering us on,” Melanie added.

The Muster was also a welcome sight to local businesses in Grenfell, which benefit from the influx of tourists.

“It was so exciting to celebrate the opening of our new store in the Main Street during the Weddin Mountain Muster,” Sophie Hancock, Manager of the Conron Store said.

“We were able to watch the town ride from the store for the first time, which was just wonderful. The Muster is a fantastic event that not only supports small businesses but brings so much joy to our community. We can’t wait to have the Muster participants back next year,” Sophie said.

Publican of the Criterion Hotel, Garry Handcock was also appreciative of the boost in sales during the Muster week.

“We definitely noticed a higher number of table bookings and merchandise sales during the week,” Garry said.

“The Muster people are all so friendly - it’s great for the town” he added.

Thursday’s ride was to the Quondong side of town and those fit enough also took on the Adelargo ride on Friday.

Riders were welcomed back to the Showground on the last day by the Hon. Steph Cooke.

The week was topped off by a dinner on Friday night at the Simpson Pavilion, where participants came together once last time to celebrate their achievements, deliver their poems about the week, receive awards and raffle prizes if they were lucky enough, and enjoy a delicious dinner catered by Unwind.

“The Muster is more than just a ride and that is never more evident than at the finale dinner,” Melanie said.

“It’s like a big family with lots of stories and photos of the fun during the week.

"It is such a great event and an extraordinary Committee to be part of and I would like to thank everyone who makes the Weddin Mountain Muster possible including property owners, sponsors, Weddin Shire Council, Grenfell PAH&I Association and the Showground land managers, NSW Police, Transport NSW, NSW Ambulance, Lachlan Valley Vets, our vested riders, cooks, horse marshals and other support crews,” Melanie said.

Many of this year’s participants were new to the Muster but are already hooked.

“We’ve had a ball and can’t wait to do it again,” 2024 Muster participant, Cheryl Pester said.

Next year’s Muster will run from Sunday, September, 28– Saturday, October 4, 2025, with registrations opening on May 1 2025.