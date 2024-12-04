On Saturday, November 9, seven stunning girls made their debut in Grenfell.

Weeks prior to the night the girls and their partners practiced their dance skills under the amazing choreographer Gabby Capra.

Gabby not only showcased the girls, but she also showed the talents of the boys including a dance just for them.

On the night the smiles and laughs showed that everyone enjoyed themselves and they made us all proud.

Nerves set in on the day with makeup and hair and then the debs, partners and families met at the beautiful gardens of David and Karen Geerlings to be photographed by the talented Kate – Twig and Fawn Photography.

The girls and partners then made their way to the Grenfell Bowling Club, along with their supportive Matron of Honour Megan Starr and they were then presented to Weddin Shire Council’s General Manger Noreen Vu.

The Grenfell Bowling Club looked very elegant with simple but stunning decorations.

Once the girls were presented, the cake made and donated by Sally Cox was cut.

It was announced that $1,200 was raised for the Grenfell Senior Citizens.

This was presented to Glenice, Dot and Vicki representing the Senior Citizens on the night.

Formalities were then over and the debutants, their partners, families and friends danced the night away with Elk Mountain.

Thank you to all the debutants, partners and families for supporting the Grenfell Deb 2024.

By Kim Berry.