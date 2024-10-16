By Clemence Matchett

The inaugural Country Education Foundation of Grenfell Spring Ball at the Grenfell Bowling Club was attended by over 130 local, regional and interstate families and friends.

There was celebration in the air with past and present CEF recipients being part of the vibrant crowd. Apologies were from the Honourable Steph Cooke, Member for Cootamundra and Jan and Ron McLelland, stalwarts of the organisation.

Courtney Hunter and father Ross along with Bianca Hughes, representing the Grenfell Bowling Club, led the way in suggesting the occasion as a fundraiser for CEF earlier in the year.

From that point the energetic committees rallied together to make it happen.

After Chair, Clemence Matchett welcomed the crowd, there was music provided by Elk Mountain, and food in the form of grazing boxes supplied by the kitchen staff who managed to serve as well as partake in the event. Later Jack Whitty, a local auctioneer, of Miller, Whitty Lennon auctioned goods supplied by Natasha Barker of Farm and Fable.

The committee of CEF Grenfell would like to thank the community in backing this event as proceeds go to support the aspirations of our local youth in their post school training and education.

As a reminder, the Annual General Meeting of CEF Grenfell is Thursday October, 24 at 7pm, at Grenfell Bowling Club. All welcome.