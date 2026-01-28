Squash is ready to return to Grenfell, with the first competition of the year to get underway from 4 February and the Grenfell Squash Club are encouraging people to sign up to play.

Grenfell Squash Club's Mark Hughes said this competition will be a single round competition to get back into the swing of things and will not have a registration free as there will be no finals.

A single round comp is where competitors play everyone on their line once.

The competition will be hosted at the Grenfell Bowling Club and people can register to play by contacting the bowling club or calling Mark Hughes on 0428 432 637.

Games will able to be played from Tuesday to Sunday, though many of the competitive games are played on Thursday.

Mr Hughes said depending on numbers, they are expecting the competition to run from six to eight weeks.

With six players to a team, Mr Hughes said they are hoping to see around 48 players signing up to play

Going into the end of last year, Mr Hughes said they have had a lot more juniors playing squash and they are hoping to encourage more juniors to play again during this year's competitions.

While this first competition of the year is free, Mr Hughes said new players also get their first competition free, so they will be able to compete in the club's second comp of the year for free.

The second competition is expected to be a double round competition in autumn, and will cost around $40 for seniors to enter and around $20 for juniors to enter, which covers the cost of court hire.

Mr Hughes said the Grenfell Squash Club aren't in it to make money and are just looking to cover the costs and get some prizes for players at the end of the year.

A double round competition sees participants play everyone on their line twice, before heading to the finals.