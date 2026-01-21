Grenfell has hosted a top day of bowling at their Coca-Cola Open Euro Pacific Tournament on Saturday, 17 January which attracted 72 players across 24 teams.

Grenfell Lawn Bowls Secretary Katherine Betcher said in a post to Facebook that the day was awesome, with 24 teams of great bowlers playing in very challenging conditions with very strong, swirling winds.

"Thank you so very much to all the players from Bathurst, Canowindra, Cootamundra, Cowra, Dubbo City, Forbes, Harden, Parkes City, Parkes Railway, Temora, Tottenham, West Wyalong and Young, and of course Grenfell, for joining us and making it such an incredible day, filled with great bowling, lots of fun and laughter, the odd beverage, lovely food and great camaraderie," she said.

The day was won by Ray Fitzallan, Peter Mead and Arty Stacey from: Bathurst, Parkes City and Temora.

Second: Jono Watson, Pete Watts and David Quigley from Young

Third: Brett Davenport, Brian Asimus and Shan Bolam from Forbes.

Fourth: Tony Latter, Mick Furney and Andrew Trottman from Parkes Railway

Round Winners:

1. Victor Brooks - Dubbo City

2. Mitch Andrews - Forbes

3. Ray McKenzie - West Wyalong

Ms Betcher said the lawn bowlers would like to thank Martin Betcher for doing such a great job with the scoring, documentation and allowing the day to run smoothly.

She said they would also like to thank Peter Keppie and Andrew Armstrong, for their excellent work on making the greens run so well,

Ms Betcher said she would also like to sincerely thank Bianca Hughes, the Lawn Bowls' Secretary Manager very much for her amazing contribution to the success of this tournament.

"Your support for the lawn bowling club is greatly appreciated and the staff from the bar and kitchen were fantastic and looked after us very well," she said.