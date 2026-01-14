The Oliver's Hardware sponsored golf day was recently held at Grenfell Country Club and attracted a great turnout of both golfers and non-golfers. Participants enjoyed a friendly and relaxed game of golf, providing a welcome opportunity to unwind after a hectic year of work.

Grenfell Country Club members expressed their gratitude to Greg Oliver and his helpers for their efforts in making the day such a success. Oliver's Hardware put on the event to help locals relax and enjoy the remainder of the year, and the relaxed atmosphere was enjoyed by all who attended.

Greg Oliver also presented a range of wonderful prizes to the winners on the day, adding to the enjoyment and success of the event.

Chris Cartman, Mitchell Wheatley and Ross Brenner were congratulated by Greg Oliver on claiming second place.

Winners include:

First - Trevor, Shirley, Peter Mawhinney.

Second - Ross Brenner, Mitchel Wheatley, Chris Cartman.

Men's Nearest The Pin - Rhys Reid.

Women's Nearest The Pin - Val Forsyth.

Men's Longest Drive Chris Cartman.

Women's Longest Drive - Jan Myers.

Men's Longest Drive Second Shot - Nigel Davies.

Women's Longest Drive Second Shot - Emma Duval