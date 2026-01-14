PHOTO
The Oliver's Hardware sponsored golf day was recently held at Grenfell Country Club and attracted a great turnout of both golfers and non-golfers. Participants enjoyed a friendly and relaxed game of golf, providing a welcome opportunity to unwind after a hectic year of work.
Grenfell Country Club members expressed their gratitude to Greg Oliver and his helpers for their efforts in making the day such a success. Oliver's Hardware put on the event to help locals relax and enjoy the remainder of the year, and the relaxed atmosphere was enjoyed by all who attended.
Greg Oliver also presented a range of wonderful prizes to the winners on the day, adding to the enjoyment and success of the event.
Winners include:
First - Trevor, Shirley, Peter Mawhinney.
Second - Ross Brenner, Mitchel Wheatley, Chris Cartman.
Men's Nearest The Pin - Rhys Reid.
Women's Nearest The Pin - Val Forsyth.
Men's Longest Drive Chris Cartman.
Women's Longest Drive - Jan Myers.
Men's Longest Drive Second Shot - Nigel Davies.
Women's Longest Drive Second Shot - Emma Duval