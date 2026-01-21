The Grenfell Blues have had narrow defeats across both grades over the weekend in warm and windy conditions.

The Blues A Grade squad 9/152) (took on a strong Junee squad (4/153) in a match which went down to the wire.

Grenfell Cricket Club's Harrison Star said it slipped through their hands, with Junee hitting a six on the last ball of the 20th over to claim the win.

Mr Starr said they had some really good partnerships, but they just couldn't build on them.

While they had a few good starts from people, Mr Starr said, the wind caused a bit of havoc.

Some of the standouts, Mr Starr said was Luke Beasley who scored five runs off two balls, after coming out in the last over, and Scott Druett who had a good day out both batting and fielding.

Looking to their opposition, Mr Starr said Junee's Trent Charlton batted really well and made the most of the chances he was given early on.

Best for Grenfell were Bailey Edwards (27 runs and claiming one catch as a fielder), Scott Druett (40 runs and claiming two wickets) and Harrison Starr ( 24 runs and claiming one wicket).

In the B Grade match, the Blues (6/117) took on Bribbaree (4/119), and while they were defeated, Mr Starr said the Blues batted pretty well, and had a good base to launch from, but lost a few crucial wickets near the end.

The Blues had a strong start, with Charlie Baker scoring 50 not out at the top order, which Mr Starr said would be a good confidence booster.

Mr Starr said it was a close game, though the B Grade side is full of relatively young players and for them to be getting so close to getting their first win for the season is really good.

Best for Grenfell were Charlie Baker (50 runs, not out), Brayden Dowd (28 runs), Angus Taylor (20 runs) and Thomas Lawrence (2 wickets claimed, with one catch as a wicket keeper).

Throughout the day, Mr Starr said credit should go to all of the teams, not just Junee and Bribbaree for claiming the wins, but for the home teams who made sure their losses were very narrow.

Looking forward, both grades have byes this weekend due to the Australia Day long weekend, with the A Grade having a bye next weekend as well.

Mr Starr said he thinks the two byes in a row will do them well, and will able to build up some momentum heading into the finals

At the season's round 13 on Saturday, 31 January, the Grenfell Blues B Grade will take on the Temora Renegades at Lawson Oval.