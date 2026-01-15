The South West Slopes Cricket League competition will be returning to local ovals this weekend with five rounds remaining of the regular season.

Heading into the final part of the season in the A Grade the Cootamundra Bulls are sitting on top of the ladder with 53 points. followed by the Grenfell Blues on 49 points. Junee are sitting in third place with 40 points while the Temora Tigers and Stockingbingal are close behind, and both are sitting on an equal 39 points.

This weekend the A Grade Round 12 draw is:

Cootamundra Bulls vs Stockingbingal at Albert Park.

Grenfell Blues vs Junee at Henry Lawson Oval.

Temora Tigers have the bye.

In the B Grade the Temora Tigers are sitting at the top of the ladder on 64 points, followed by Temora Renegades on 60.

Only one point behind and third on the ladder is the Burrangong Cubs on 59 with the Cootamundra Bulls sitting in fourth on 58 points.

The Harden Hornets are tied with the Bulls on 58 points with the team looking to make a push to head into the finals as the regular season wraps up.

Temora Leprechauns are in sixth on the ladder on 46 points with the Boorowa Big Bottles on 44 points sitting in seventh.

The Bin Chickens are eighth on 42 points with the Murringo Mavericks on 38 points in ninth, Bribbaree Rams are on 33 points in tenth and Grenfell Blues are tied with the Rams.

This weekend for Round 12 the draw is:

Bin Chickens vs Burrangong Cubs at Cranfield Oval.

Harden Hornets vs Cootamundra Bulls at Roberts Park.

Murringo Mavericks vs Boorowa Big Bottles at Gus Smith Oval.

Grenfell Blues vs Bribbaree Rams at Henry Lawson Oval.

Temora Renegades vs Temora Tigers at Nixon Park Oval.

Temora Leprechauns have the bye.