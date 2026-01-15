International hang gliding pilots have converged on Forbes for the 2026 Flatlands Hang Gliding Championships, with warm weather delivering promising conditions for a strong week of competition.

Thirty three pilots - international and Australian - are based in town for the annual event which launched on Tuesday and runs through to Tuesday, 20 January.

This year's competitors come from Hungary, Ireland, USA, UK, Norway, Turkey, Russia, Canada and the Netherlands - as well as Australia.

"I get people say coming to fly the comp at Forbes is a real bucket list thing, it's something they've always wanted to do," organiser Vicki Cain from Moyes Delta Gliders said.

Monday was scheduled for practice and conditions were ideal, backed up by another good day for the start of competition on Tuesday.

Organisers set a long 200km task with pilots starting in the direction of Young, then heading towards Barmedman, then Marsden, with the finish point near Grenfell.

Leading the course on day one was Atila Bertok, a 2007 world champion who remains at the top of his field, and he was closely followed by Australian Rory Duncan, the youngest in the competition and a previous Forbes Flatlands winner.

Tasks are set each day depending on conditions.

"The weather ahead is looking really good so we're hoping to get six or seven days of flying in which is really good," Vicki said.

The competition is based at the Forbes aero club and hang gliders are towed into the skies by the specialist dragon fly light aircraft from Bill's Paddock - to the north of Forbes airport.

If you're in the area you may see them in the skies, and they do land on properties in the area.

Pilots are asked to introduce themselves if they do land on a property - and they do carry cards with information about the competition and offer the opportunity for property owners to go into a raffle as a gesture of appreciation to the region.

The competition has local support which Vicki remains very grateful for.

They're again based at the aero club and have the support of Forbes Shire Council.

Local businesses including Bernardi's, Isabel's Place and the Vandenberg Hotel give vouchers to the competition, and the competitors love that.

"The competitors really appreciate it," Vicki said.