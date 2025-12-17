The annual Golf Presentation Awards ceremony drew an impressive crowd this year, with golfers, partners, families, and supporters filling the clubhouse to celebrate another successful season on the course. The event served as the culmination of months of competitive play, camaraderie, and dedication, bringing together members from across the club community.

Throughout the evening, participants reflected on memorable moments from the season—tight finishes, standout performances, and the friendly rivalries that make the sport so enjoyable. The highlight of the night was the presentation of awards to golfers who excelled in competitions held throughout the year. Winners from across the entire golf season were recognized for their consistency, sportsmanship, and exceptional skill, each receiving well-earned acknowledgment for their achievements.

Each year, an outstanding individual—or group—is honored with the prestigious Club Person of the Year award. This year, the recognition was proudly presented to the Grenfell Lady Golfers.

Since February 2025, the Lady Golfers have made an exceptional contribution to the club through both significant financial support and countless hours of volunteer work.

Their efforts have included funding new flooring, purchasing much-needed equipment, contributing to landscaping improvements, and volunteering their time to cater for numerous club events. Every dollar they raise is reinvested directly back into the club—generously, quietly, and without hesitation. Their dedication, teamwork, and commitment have made a remarkable impact, earning them this well-deserved honor.

Their impact is seen not only in the money invested or the projects completed, but also in the countless hours they give, the pride they show, and the unwavering support they offer to our club community.

The Lady Golfers do not ask for recognition—they simply get things done. Their commitment, humility, and willingness to step in wherever needed make them an invaluable part of the club.

Club officials expressed their appreciation for the effort and enthusiasm shown by players all season long, noting that the strong sense of community continues to make the club’s golf program thrive.

Following the awards ceremony, guests were treated to a delicious BBQ dinner prepared by the club’s culinary team. The meal added to the festive atmosphere, giving attendees a chance to relax, share stories, and celebrate the accomplishments of both new and familiar faces.

The awards evening concluded with the announcement of the winner of the BBQ pig, generously donated by Lachlan Fertilizers. The lucky winner was Wayne Holtz.

2025 TROPHY WINNERS

LADIES A GRADE WINNERS

Val Forsyth - A grade champion, Foursomes champion with Virginia Drogemuller, Putting, Gobbles, Birdies, Division 1 Mabel McKenzie Brooch, Veterans Champion, A Grade Point Score, Best Nett for the year, L Sparkes trophy.

Virginia Drogemuller - Foursomes championship with Val Forsyth, Putting, Veterans Championship Scratch winner, Mabel McKenzie Brooch Senior Veteran, Western Districts Ladies Golf Assoc. (WDLGA) Spoon Division 1.

Jan Myers - Best Nett for 1st 18 holes in championships, A Grade 36 Holes Handicap winner in Championships, WDLGA Spoon Division 2, Foursomes Championships Nett Winner with Sally Mitton, Mabel McKenzie Brooch Division 2, L Sparkes Trophy.

Megan Starr - Best Nett for 2nd 18 Holes in Championships, A Grade Eclectic, Best Nett for the year, Joan Eppelstun Trophy.

Sally Mitton- Foursomes Championships winner with Jan Myers, Veterans Championships Division 2 Nett.

Maria Neill - South West Fuels Trophy, Phillipa Baker Trophy, Grenfell Commodities Trophy.

LADIES B GRADE WINNERS

Leanne Young - B Grade Championship, B Grade 36 Holes Handicap winner in Championships, WDLGA Spoon Division 3, Veterans Championships - Senior Veterans, B Grade Point Score, B Grade Eclectic, Best Nett for the year.

LADIES C GRADE WINNERS

Elyse Troth - C Grade Championship, C Grade 36 Holes Handicap winner in Championships, WDLGA Spoon division 3.

Karen Hancock - Veterans Championship division 3, Mabel Mckenzie Brooch division 3, C Grade Pointscore.

Sandra Matthews - C Grade Eclectic

Phillipa Baker - Veterans Championship weekend winner.

MENS A GRADE WINNERS

Glenn Beasley - A Grade Champion, August & October Medal, Eclectic Overall winner.

Daniel Fanning - A Grade Handicap, Foursomes Championships with Garry, Handcock, April & May Medal.

B GRADE WINNERS

Wez Makin - B Grade Champion.

Steve Grace - B Grade Handicap.

C GRADE WINNERS

Wayne Holtz - C Grade Champion, C Grade Champion, Best Nett Score, October Medal.

A GRADE MONTHLY MEDALS WINNERS

March - Mark Loader

April & May - Daniel Fanning

June & July - Peter Mawhinney

August & October - Glenn Beasley

September - Grant Torpy

November - Chris Cartman

B GRADE MONTHLY MEDALS WINNERS

March - Daniel Harveyson

April & May - John Grant

June & July - Gary Hewan

August - Farran Stevens

September - Lachlan Torpy

October - Wayne Holtz

November - Ross Greenway

STEVE MITTON MEMORIAL TROPHY - Peter Mawhinney

MIXED FOURSOMES CHAMPIONSHIPS SCRATCH WINNERS - Chris Cartman and Maria Neill.

MIXED FOURSOMES CHAMPIONSHIPS NETT WINNERS - Stephen Walker and Sally Mitton.

MENS FOURSOMES CHAMPIONSHIPS WINNERS - Garry Handcock and Daniel Fanning.

SINGLE MATCH PLAY WINNER - Keith Cartman.

4BBB MATCH PLAY WINNERS - Ross Greenaway and Farran Stevens.

CLUB POINT SCORE STAN JEFFERIES SHIELD - Lachlan Torpy.

MOST IMPROVED JUNIOR - Lachlan Torpy