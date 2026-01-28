The Young Services Club Samsy 7’s was played on Saturday in soaring temperatures.

The day was a huge success with 18 teams competing at Cranfield and Gus Smith Oval, including one team from Sydney and one from Nowra.

The day kicked off at 8 am followed by a presentation at 8pm at The Sporties.

A massive day, but the sportsmanship and behaviour was outstanding and a credit to all teams and captains.

There was plenty of entertainment with some huge hitting, plenty of big sixes, hat tricks, some amazing run outs, some great catches and some dropped catches that had the crowd in stitches.

After playing four games each, the top eight was finally decided.

In A Grade the top team Six Sixers defeated Cowra Blues 122-39 while Speed Blitz Winnie Blues beat the GOATS.

The Speed Blitz Blues led by Jock Pattinson than defeated Six Sixers in the GF after they successfully chased down 64 runs to be crowned A Grade champions.

In B Grade, Stumped and Confused beat the Fat Boys 74-70 while the Master Batters defeated The Tegra tail – enders 109-95. Stumped and Confused than chased down 102 to win the B Grade Final.

Most 6’s went to Josh Cameron who was outstanding hitting nine sixes out of his 90 to back it up and then hit another 14 out of his 123 out of the teams total of 139.

Outstanding.

Thank you to all involved and especially John and Kath Sams and their beautiful daughters Christine and Fiona who are always there to present the awards and our major sponsors The Young Services Club.

Thank You for your ongoing Support.

The Jason Sams Memorial has been played for 30 years in memory of the man who lost his life tragically in a car accident.

PAUL CAMERON