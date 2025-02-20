The peak body for local government in New South Wales is advocating for actions to increase the supply of affordable housing for more people, including essential workers.

Local Government NSW (LGNSW) President and Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM addressed the NSW Parliamentary inquiry on options for essential worker housing.

“Essential workers are fundamental to maintaining well-functioning, prosperous local communities and economies," Mayor Miller said.

"These key workers need to be able to live in the communities they serve, and the planning system should play its part in facilitating that outcome.

“Firstly, the planning system could deliver much needed affordable rental housing in perpetuity in well-located areas through the NSW Government’s framework for affordable housing contribution schemes.

"But councils have told us that developing and getting these schemes approved is a challenging and lengthy process.

“Secondly, when the NSW Government is implementing widespread upzoning through its major planning changes it’s critical to have mechanisms in place to capture some of this development uplift for affordable housing."

Forbes is one of the areas where collaboration between governments has already seen Crown Land opened up for housing in north Forbes.

A State Government development under way west of Farnell Street - toward Morton Street - will provide homes for key workers as well as social and affordable homes.

Homes NSW says construction of the 130-property mixed tenure development is on track to begin mid year.

Once complete, it is expected to deliver 40 social and affordable homes, including homes for key workers, along with 92 private dwellings.

Mayor Miller also said that while welcome, regional councils had additional concerns about the impact of major infrastructure projects, such as new regional hospitals, road upgrades, and renewable energy developments.

“Without adequate housing and services, the influx of workers for these projects places additional strain on existing essential workers, exacerbating the housing crisis, disadvantaging other vulnerable households and again forcing councils to bear the brunt of providing housing to essential workers like doctors and police,” Mayor Miller said.

“LGNSW urges the NSW Government to work closely with councils to address these issues in a way that balances the needs of essential workers, vulnerable communities, and the broader housing system."

The inquiry is due to report back to Parliament by 16 June 2025.