Weddin Interagency have hosted their second Services Day, with 12 community based organisations from around the region taking part in the event which was hosted at the Grenfell Community Hub.

Weddin Interagency's Jodie McInnes said they had a good turnout with around 50 community members who were able to connect with a range of community organisations and find out what they do.

Among the community organisations which were at the Services Day include CatholicCare, the Salvation Army, Relationships Australia, Safeway, Homes NSW, Community Transport, Live Better, Services Australia and Meals On Wheels.

Ms McInnes said the Services Day was also a good day for the attending organisations to network with each other and share ideas on how they can better support the community.

Ms McInnes said was great for the community to see some of the services that are available, for them to be able to access the services, get more information and for the services to work together to best support the community.

This was the second Services Day hosted in Grenfell, with three more currently planned and the next Services Day expected to be hosted in July.