The arrival of warmer weather might be welcome after months of winter, but it also heralds the resurgence of snakes and the potential for bites.

Everyone is warned to be on the alert for snake bites following the arrival of warmer weather.

Snakes generally remain inactive during the colder months, and the onset of spring brings them out to hunt.

Locals have reported seeing snakes in their yards as they have been gardening.

Over the years there have been a number of dogs bitten in and around Grenfell and either died or had to be euthanised.

Many snake bites end up being relatively minor, but it is important for GPs to have it on their radar.