After a massive three days the 2025 Cargo to Grenfell Walk is finished up for another year, and proved to be a tough one.

With extreme weather conditions, the temperature continued to increase over the event and hitting above 40 degrees on the last (and longest) day.

Cargo to Grenfell Walk organiser Toby Barons said the walk was good, and everyone was in good spirits despite the heat.

Mr Barons said this was another successful event, with 34 registered walkers across the three days

Whilst they didn’t have the highest number of registrations this year, organisers posted to Facebook that they be happier with the people who did participate and took on the challenge.

In the post to Facebook, Cargo to Grenfell Walk's Danielle Smith said It was such a good group of people who supported each other and it’s always amazing to see new faces.

As of last weekend, the charity walk has raised around $8,500, with donations still open for another two weeks.

There was a raffle which was drawn on Tuesday, 17 March.

Mr Barons said the money raised will go towards the Headstrong Foundation, which supports mental health support in the region and encourages people to keep up to date with the Headstrong Foundation.

"We are so proud of everyone who participated this year, it was a massive effort and required huge amounts of perseverance and mental toughness," Cargo To Grenfell organisers wrote.

"A massive shoutout to our sponsors, volunteers & traffic controllers - your support is essential for the success of the event."

Next year is planned to be bigger and better with the event celebrating it's 10th year.