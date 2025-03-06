WESTERN REGION SWIMMING

Monday, 24 February saw eleven students from St Joseph’s School, Grenfell, travel to Tumut for the Western Region Swimming Carnival.

All students in attendance improved their times from the recent St Joseph’s School Swimming Carnival.

The students are to be commended for their beautiful behaviour and attitude whilst in attendance at Tumut, making the entire St Joseph’s School community proud of them all.

Making it through to the next round of representative swimming, at Archdiocesan level, are Arabella for 11yrs Girls Backstroke event and Charlie for the 12yrs Boys 50m Freestyle and Senior Boys 50m Backstroke events.

Charlie also received runner up Senior Boy Age Champion.

The St Joseph’s Mixed Small Schools Relay Team also made it through to the NSWPSSA Primary Swimming Championships. A remarkable achievement!

ST JOEY'S PLAYGROUP

The St Joey's Playgroup is hosted every Friday during school terms from 9:30am to 10:30am at the school library. The free playgroup is open to kids aged bet all children, with accompanying adult and features teacher designed content for 0 - 5 year olds.

The playgroop program is hosted by a qualified early childhood trained teacher, creating a play environment in a relaxed, friendly manner.

LUNCHTIME CLUB

Students at St Joseph’s School have been enjoying the various clubs on offer during lunchtimes at St Joseph’s School. Lego and chess have been proving particularly popular with the students.

STUDENT AWARDS

St Joseph’s Primary School congratulates all students who received an award at their recent School Assembly. It was wonderful to see so many students recognised for their incredible achievements.