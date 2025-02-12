The Grenfell Blues has had a strong run over the 2024/2025 South West Slopes Senior Mixed B Grade season, and they are looking to continue that into this Saturday's match against current competition leaders, the Junee Stallions.

Grenfell Cricket Club's Shaun Logan said so far their season is going good, with the team sitting in second place on the ladder with eight wins, and two losses.

Mr Logan said the last time they came up against Junee they had a smaller squad able to play, but this weekend they should be able to field a full squad, which should make the match more even.

Some of the challenges they have found o9ver this year, Mr Logan said, was fielding players during harvest, however they have a squad of 16 who have qualified for the finals, with some players coming up from the junior squads.

Disappointingly for Grenfell, four of their matches this season have been washed out, with last week's match against Murringo abandoned after the innings break due to heavy rain.

Following their match against Junee this weekend, the Grenfell Blues will be travelling to take on the Cootamundra Ex-Services Club Bulls 2nd Grade on February 22 for the last match in the regular season before the finals.

Looking forward to the next few games, Mr Logan said if they put their strongest side on the field they will have a massive chance to claim a strong result.

With Junee not having lost a game this season, Mr Logan said they are the team to beat.

In other club news, several junior players were able to improve their bowling skills with the help of Harrison Starr, who has just returned from Temora.

Grenfell Cricket Club President Craig Smith said ever since Harrison was a junior with Grenfell he was always willing to help out with other juniors.