Locally owned horse Tiptop Bottleshop has been named the 2024 Four Year Old Horse/Gelding of the Year at the NSW Standardbred Owners Association award night.

Owned by Dean Taylor, Tracey Mackay and Lily Vardy, and trained by Nathan Turnbull, Fliptop Bottleshop was described as a pretty good horse and had a good record on the track over 2024, which led to this award.

Fliptop Bottleshop had a record of 23 starts, with five wins and four placings in 2024 on the harness racing track.

Dean Taylor said it is a pretty big achievement and they are thrilled with the result.

To even have your horse nominated for the award, let alone to win it is pretty amazing, he said.

Mr Taylor said Fliptop Bottleshop is beautiful animal to have around, nature wise, and puts in 120 percent effort all of the time.

Trainer Nathan Turnbull said all credit goes to the horse as he did all the hard work and he couldn't be prouder.

Mr Turnbull said Fliptop Bottleshop is real boomer around the stables, and anyone can drive him - with many of his kids driving him to a win.

"You'd love a stable full of him because he's so easy to train and he's always competitive," he said.

Mr Turnbull said apart from himself, Fliptop is driven by Jye Coney and Jett Turnbull.

Fliptop Bottleshop is going out for a well earned spell, and when he comes back, Mr Turnbull said he hopes Fliptop Bottleshop will pick up from where he left off.

The horse had a few starts as a two year old under a different trainer, before coming across to the Turnbull's stable as a late two year old.

Having recently hit 4 years, Mr Turnbull said Fliptop Bottleshop will have plenty of years left of racing ahead and he thrives on being in work.

Mr Turnbull said they are very thankful to Dean and the other owners for entrusting Fliptop Bottleshop to them and give opportunity to train him.