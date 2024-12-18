The weather was kind to the Grenfell Development Carnival day after we had experienced some wild weather that had been lovely for ducks leading into our big day!

It was an epic day of swimming. From kindness of our older swimmers encouraging our first time younger carnival goers with positive words to there being lots of personal bests for lots of swimmers.

Congratulations to all the swimmers and to those who proudly walked around smiling wearing their medals.

The relays where a highlight as you could feel the excitement in the cheers from friends.

Thank you to all of the helpers on the day.

This wonderful day would not be able to happen from our fearless leaders Nicola Mitton and Leann Logan. We are all very grateful for the time and effort they put into this memory making day.

Emily Lynch,

Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club Publicity Officer