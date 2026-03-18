In it's tenth year, the Cargo to Grenfell Fundraiser Walk has raised close to $13,000 supporting local mental health initiatives through the Head Strong Foundation.

One of the fundraisers event organisers, Toby Barons said the three-day walk from Cargo through Canowindra and Goologong to Grenfell was a rewarding experience for everyone involved with around 30 registered walkers taking part across the weekend.

"It was satisfying and rewarding and I think everyone had a good experience," Toby said.

"The weather was perfect for it too."

Toby said the success of the event was not measured purely by numbers.

"We judge the success of the walk not by the volume of people who do it but by the quality of the experience and the standard of the event.

"All the participants and organisers can hold their heads high about how it went this year. Everyone finished all three days, there were no safety concerns and it created some really fond memories."

Toby Stephens (Canowindra), Kylie and Warwick Mitchell (Parkes), Toby Barons and Alison Stephens (Canowindra). Beau and Darcy Biddle as they arrived at the check in point. There were many tired walkers over the three days but they all crossed the finished line! There was 30 registered walkers over the three days of the Cargo to Grenfell walk. happy faces crossed the finished line over the three days of the event all in support of rural mental health.

One of this year's participants was Tania Biddle with her husband Brett and their two children Beau and Darcy.

"I’m proud to say that we are a part of the Cargo 2 Grenfell Fundraiser Walk again this year," Tania said ahead of the event.

"All of our family have been a part in some way over the years in all different roles. We have done this not for recognition, but because we believe this is such an important topic.

"We as a family talk about our Mental Health regularly because we encourage mental health just as much as physical health," Tania added.

About half of this year's walkers were returning participants with the other half joining the event for the first time.

Among the highlights for Toby were seeing young people taking part and the determination show by walkers pushing through long days on the track.

"On the last day we had a couple people come through around 6pm, which means they were walking for around 10 and a half hours.

"But overall the biggest highlight was that everyone finished."

People’s Choice award went to Maddy Niven. She is pictured with event orgainsers Derek Robinson and Toby and Danielle Barons. Superstar was awarded to Ben Mitton. Blake and Andy celebrated 10 years walking for rural mental health. Rebekah Martin was named the Most Determined. She is pictured with event orgainsers Derek Robinson and Toby and Danielle Barons. Top team contributor raising $2891 was “Are we There Yet” - Will Smith and Rebekah Martin. Derek Robinson and Toby and Danielle Barons.

Over the past decade the walk has now raised around $160,000 for mental health initiatives.

The money raised from the last three Cargo to Grenfell walks have been raised for the Head Strong Foundation which was established by the Cargo to Grenfell team to ensure money raised through the walk is invested directly into the communities where the event takes place.

The foundation supports people pursing careers in social services and mental health, helping fund training, workshops and education programs for schools and community groups.

Toby said the aim was to strengthen support networks in rural areas.

"We want to help people who are wanting to help others.

"By funding training and programs, we can support someone who might then go on to help many more people in their community."

He said improving access to support in regional areas was particularly important.

"It helps make communities less isolated and makes it easier for farmers and people in rural areas to find someone who can support them in tough times," Toby added.

Henry Lawson High School took part in the fundraiser this year with their year 7 students organising a fundraiser in support of the event.

Students took to the oval and completed three laps to show their support for the great cause on the first day of the Cargo to Grenfell Fundraiser Walk.