HILLTOPS OFF THE BEATEN TRACK

14-29 March

The Hilltops is set to come alive with colour, creativity and community spirit as the 2026 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail transforms the region into a vibrant, immersive arts experience across Young, Boorowa, Harden–Murrumburrah and the villages in between. The opening night was Friday, 14 March with the Art and Cultural Trail open from Saturday, 15 March. With 64 events currently on the program, the Trail spans two inspiring weeks and three big weekends, inviting locals and visitors to explore everything from exhibitions, workshops and open studios to live performances and pop-up creative experiences in galleries, community spaces, wineries and favourite local venues. To plan your visit, explore the online Daily Calendar at https://hobtrack.hilltopsarts.org/, browse all listings, or filter by category or location to create your own Hilltops art itinerary.

MORE LITTLE NOTHINGS EXHIBIT

Until 8 April

See the amazing work of Shani Nottingham at her exhibition "More Little Nothings" in the Grenfell Art Gallery. Based on Wiradjuri Land, Shani transforms post-consumer waste into striking, thought-provoking artworks, including her famous Breadtag Project. Her work explores value, sustainability, and community effort, turning everyday materials into intricate sculptures and installations. Shani’s pieces have been shown nationally and internationally, earning multiple awards including the 2023 Northern Beaches Environmental Art & Design Award (Sculpture).

LIFEBLOOD ROLL UP YOURSLEEVES

Thursday, 19 March

Got a bit of time today? Time to give blood and change lives. 1 in 3 people in Grenfell will need blood, and they need people like you to give it. The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood will be rolling in to Vaughan Park, Cross Street on Thursday 19 March 2026. Roll up your sleeves and book your donation spot by calling 13 14 95; or register online at www.lifeblood.com.au/

LANDSCAPE REHYDRATION FIELD DAY

Wednesday, 25 March

Learn how to read water processes to interpret landscape health and discover strategies that deliver results. The introductory Landscape Rehydration Field Day, supported by Weddin Landcare and presented by the Mulloon Institute, provides participants with a foundational understanding of a farm’s water cycle and the Institute’s approaches to rehydrating rural landscapes. Attendees will explore a range of strategies, including natural structures designed to optimise a farm’s water cycle and improve overall landscape function. The Mulloon Institute is a leading research and education organisation dedicated to building resilient regional communities by supporting the long-term, sustainable growth of Australian agriculture. This field day is supported by the Australian Government through funding from the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program under the Natural Heritage Trust.

ARTS OUTWEST MOBILE OFFICE

Wednesday, 25 March

At the Grenfell Library meet with Arts OutWest executive director Kylie Shead. Get support or advice on funding, project development, auspicing, creative industry issues, arts business skills, get support or chat about your work or projects. Book a 30 minute meeting. Can’t make these dates or places? Contact Kylie to book an online meeting at another time: kyshead@csu.edu.au Book here: https://form.jotform.com/260528270177862

ART BRAIN/BUSINESS BRAIN SESSION 2

Thursday, 26 March

Grenfell Art Gallery along with Centre for Research and Innovation Corner Brook are excited to continue their workshop series, helping artists build confidence with the business side of their creative practice. If you missed session one, this is your chance to catch up and join artists for blended hands‑on creative activities with practical tools you can put to use right away. Perfect for artists, makers, and anyone looking to support their creative journey. Register for free here: https://mun.jotform.com/260562890640863.

GRENFELL SERVICES DAY

Friday, 27 March

From 9am to 12pm at the Grenfell Food Hall – Presbyterian Church, you will have the opportunity to engage with services that are available in the Grenfell community, coming together in one spot for your convenience. Services will include aged care and health, mental health, disability and carers, community transport, education and skill building, financial information, legal advice and family assistance.

COMEDIAN LUKE HEGGIE

Friday, 27 March

Live After Five at the Brewery is back for this month, and this time it’s comedy. Bulla Creek are excited to announce that this month’s headliner is Luke Heggie! Luke is an Australian stand-up comedian, writing and touring a new hour show every year for over a decade. Tickets are essential and this one will sell fast. Don’t miss what’s going to be a great night of live stand-up. Brewery open from 5pm, dinner available and show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are $30 available at https://www.trybooking.com/DKGJG

THE PLEASURES AT THE CORDIAL FACTORY

Saturday, 28 March

In celebration of their second studio album Enemy Of My Enemy, Country & Americana favourites The Pleasures are returning to The Cordial Factory, Grenfell on Saturday 28 March. Fronted by Catherine Britt and Lachlan Bryan, the band deliver world-class performances packed with celebration, catharsis, swaggering guitars and unfiltered Americana grit, showcasing a powerful new collection of songs alongside fan favourites. Book your spot at https://www.trybooking.com/DDAVZ $50 per person plus booking fees.

IANDRA OPEN HOUSE

Sunday, 5 and 26 April

Step back in time (just 30 minutes from Grenfell) and wander through one of regional NSW’s most impressive historic homes. Iandra Castle Open House returns and yes, it’s every bit as grand as it sounds. Bookings are now required (online only). $20 adults, $10 school-aged children and under 5 free. Parking is available onsite. It’s history, architecture, wide open spaces and a little bit of wow-factor - all in one afternoon. For bookings and more information https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1548770

IGNITING THE CONVERSTATION ON MENTAL HEALTH

Tuesday, 7 April

Mental health is everyone’s business. Yet 1 in 5 people experience a mental health disorder each year - often in silence. In 2025, around nine Australians were lost to suicide each day, and globally over 80,000 lives had been lost by the end of January 2026. The Shaka Project was created to ignite conversations, crush stigma, and change the statistics around suicide in Australia. The community is invited to join the Shaka Project at the Grenfell Bowling Club at 6.30pm for drinks and a sausage sanga, with presentations from the Shaka team starting at 7 pm. This is a free event, with gold coin donations greatly appreciated. All funds go directly to The Shaka Project to continue their mission, one conversation at a time and to reach other communities across Australia. Please reach out to Sarah or Eloise for any questions on 0403535481 or 0400948551.

ESSENCE OF EXPRESSION EXHIBIT

Friday, 10 April - 27 May

Exhibition "Essence of Expression" by Forbes Painting Group will be on display at the Grenfell Art Gallery from 10 April to 27 May. The exhibition features a display of eclectic works that are linked by the expression of colour and emotion. This vibrant exhibition brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists from Forbes whose works celebrate the raw power of expression in mainly two dimensional form, featuring acrylic, oil, watercolour, drawing and mixed media works.

GRENFELL PANTHERS FIRST GAME

Friday, 10 April

Grenfell panthers are back on the field, kicking of the 2026 season at home. They will face the Young Yabbies in what promises to be a contest not to be missed. More details to come.

GRENFELL PICNIC RACES

Saturday, 11 April

The Grenfell Picnic Races are only weeks away! There will be a TAB van and local bookmakers, private marquee sites, bar and canteen, live music, kids entertainment, novelty events, fashions on the field and $3000 in cash prizes up for grabs! No BYOG or glass bottles. There will be a courtesy bus for a gold coin donation. Buses will leave from Grenfell to the racecourse from 11.30am to 1pm and return from 5.30pm to 7pm. Tickets are available now via the link below: https://www.123tix.com.au/.../2026-grenfell-picnic-races

ANZAC DAY

Saturday, 25 April

There will be commemerations and services held in Grenfell during ANZAC Day hosted by the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch. 5am Gunfire Breakfast at the Criterion Hotel, 5.45am Dawn Service at the Grenfell Memorial Park, 7am Wet Breakfast at Criterion Hotel, 8am Pilgrimage to Grenfell Cemetery to pay respects to departed veterans, 10.45am march proceeds to the Cenotaph via Main Street, 11am Commemorative Service at the Grenfell Memorial Park and from 2pm Two-Up at the Criterion Hotel.

EDIBLE GARDEN TOUR

Thursday, 30 April

Join Weddin Landcare for an exciting journey through the edible gardens of Grenfell. You will explore three thriving community gardens that are part of the Grenfell Community Produce Project and take a peek at two private gardens. You will also make a stop at the Grenfell Food Hall for some delicious refreshments. RSVP by 27 April at https://weddinlandcare.com.au/edible-garden-tour/

FELICITY URQUHART AND JOSH CUNNINGHAM

Saturday, 2 May

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham are touring Australia to celebrate the release of their third studio album, Everything Around You. With a blend of folk, country, blues and roots unmistakably their own, Felicity and Josh pair world-class musicianship with down-to-earth performances that feel warm and inviting like a conversation with old firends. Book your spot now at https://www.trybooking.com/DHYAS $50 per person plus booking fees.

HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL

5-8 June

The beloved Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts, held on the June Long Weekend, celebrates creativity, community, and culture over four incredible days. Find out more at www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au

GRENFELL MOTORCYCLE SHOW N SHINE

Sunday, 7 June

Save the date for the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Clubs Motorcycle Show N Shine during the June Long Weekend. There will be various trophies up for grabs! More details to come.

SERENDIPITY EXHIBITION

10 June - 22 July

"Serendipity" by Western Artists Group will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. This exhibition brings together a group of like-minded artists from the Dubbo region, united by a shared commitment to creative exploration and individual expression. Working across a diverse range of mediums and substrates, the artists employ techniques using artists’ pen, watercolour, acrylic and oils on canvas, board and watercolour paper. Each artist’s cultural background and life experiences play an important role in shaping their creative practice.

RSL COMMEMORATIVE DINING-IN NIGHT

Saturday, 1 August - Bookings close 24 July

Join the Grenfell RSL for a formal Commemorative Dining-In Night themed around a Royal Australian Air Force Mess Dinner at the Grenfell Country Club. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of tradition, camaraderie, and ceremony, including an explanation and conduct of a formal RAAF mess dinner. The evening will feature pre-dinner drinks, canapés, a three-course meal, and toasting port, with black tie / evening wear encouraged. Tickets will be approximately $80 per person (TBA) and veterans and one guest will be $40 each. Bookings close 24 July. Tickets will not be available on the night. Secure your place early and experience a memorable evening honouring military tradition.

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

Tuesday, 18 August

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2026 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veterans Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community. The Commemorative Service will commence at 5:15 pm at the Memorial Park. The service will include; The Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath), I was only 19 and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live. Following the service, post service drinks and smally eats will be held at the Grenfell Country Club, all members of the public are welcome to attend and share a drink with the Weddin Shires Veterans’. Bookings essential, no walk ins. Contact Glen Ivins President of the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch at grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au for more information and bookings.

CEF SPRING BALL

Saturday, 29 August

Save the date! Join Country Education Foundation of Grenfell for a fantastic night of live music with Easy Goin at the Grenfell Bowling Club. Gather your friends, book a table, and enjoy delicious grazing platters while you relax or hit the dance floor. More details to come!

GRENFELL SHOW

4-5 September

Save the date! In previous years, attendees enjoyed a range of activities and events including: pavilions displays, the Red Shed Bar, giant sandpit, tractor pull, guinea pig races, live music, fireworks, horse and livestock events, reptile display, Junior Showgirl and Stockman and market and food stalls. For more information on this years show check out The Grenfell Show on Facebook or visit their website.

CARAGABAL SHEEP RACES

Saturday, 12 September

The Caragabal Sheep Races are back for another legendary day of country fun. Held on the picturesque grounds of the Caragabal Golf Course, this iconic community event promises a packed program of quirky entertainment, family-friendly activities, and good old-fashioned hospitality. The event features full bar and canteen facilities and free camping is available right on the golf course, and the atmosphere will carry on into the night with live music and fire buckets under the stars.

GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB RACES

Saturday, 26 September

Henry Lawson ‘Loaded Dog’ HCP and Grenfell Cup Day. Enjoy a fun family day out at the races. More details closer to the date!

WEDDIN MOUNTAIN MUSTER

Sunday, 27 September

The 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster will be the 25th year the Muster will take place! So gear up for another fantastic week of riding, camping and laughs. Set your alarms for 1 April when entries go live. For more information pop on to the Weddin Mountain Muster website https://www.weddinmountainmuster.com.au/

GRENFELL MODIFIED TRACTOR PULL

Saturday, 17 October

Get ready for high-octane action as the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull roars back into town at the Grenfell Showground. Hosted by the Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association, this family-friendly event promises an afternoon of power, noise, and adrenaline-pumping fun. Stay updated by following Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on social media. Don’t miss one of the loudest, most thrilling events in the region!