A large gathering of excited Seniors met at the Community Transport shed to celebrate Seniors Week.

The function was well-organised by Amanda Brenner and the other Coast to Country co-ordinators who are based in Wollongong, Bega and Nowra and travelled to be with us on Tuesday, 10 March.

The wonderful morning tea with its range of cakes and ‘goodies’ made our choice difficult, and was later followed by a BBQ sausage sandwich for lunch.

Several lucky door prizes were drawn and our seniors appreciated the special food items joyfully wrapped in cellophane.

Congratulations to Pauline Tregenza, the well-deserved winner of the Coast to Country Gift Voucher.

A very well-deserved winner of the raffle, Paulene Treganza.

We soon heard the chatter of little voices as Grenfell Public School’s Choir arrived to entertain us, with teachers Erin Mouatt and Jodie Toole.

But first, the cakes beckoned and morning tea was soon polished off.

The Choir sang several songs accompanied by lively animated gestures to the delight of their audience who tapped, clapped, and sang along.

A big thankyou to the students and teachers for making Seniors Week so special for us.

All those who attended very much enjoyed the morning and would like to thank Amanda Brenner, Monique Taylor and their team of helpers for putting together this wonderful celebration of Seniors Week.