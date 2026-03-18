Several Grenfell residents gathered at the Salvation Army Hall for lunch to celebrate and recognise the Seniors in our community.

On Thursday, 12 march we sat down to a delicious baked dinner and a dessert prepared by Ruth Kirk, who does an outstanding job running the Salvation Hall kitchen.

The Salvation Army provides a lunch every Thursday at 12pm for members of the Community.

Everyone is welcome and the seniors who regularly attend love this opportunity to get out and socialise with others.

In fact, no one was in a hurry to leave.

Salvation Army celebrates Seniors Week.

We were pleased that Darren Elsley, the Area Officer for Salvation Army Central West, was able to join us despite his busy schedule travelling across NSW.

Darren is based in Bathurst and was very impressed with the Salvation Army’s work in the Weddin Shire and he assured us of his continued support.

Weddin’s new General Manager, Matthew Sykes and his wife Malia, and Deputy Mayor, Colleen Gorman joined us in celebrating Seniors Week and thanked everyone for making them welcome.

Matthew congratulated Roy, Ruth and their team for providing this wonderful weekly event as a much-welcomed opportunity for locals to gather, share a meal and spend valuable time together, which is so important for our physical and mental well-being.

Anyone interested in attending future Thursday lunches can contact Roy Nash, 2nd in charge of Grenfell Salvation Army, or ring Ruth Kirk (0417 696 190) and turn up at 12pm to join our friendly regulars.