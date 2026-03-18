The Country Education Foundation (CEF) of Grenfell is once again encouraging locals to pull on their boots and support rural students through the annual Boot Bash fundraiser.

CEF Grenfell secretary Marg Carey said the national initiative, coordinated through the CEF in Orange, aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by young people from regional communities when they leave home to pursue further education.

"The Boot Bash is really about raising people's awareness of the disadvantage our young people face when they leave school and pursue education or training away from home," Marg said.

"Many of our students have to move to attend university, TAFE or apprenticeships, and that can place a significant financial burden on them and their families."

Now in its third year, the Boot Bash encourages individuals, schools and workplaces to show their support by wearing boots and holding small fundraising activities throughout March.

Marg said the annual fundraiser remains an important opportunity to start conversations in the community about the barriers rural students face.

"People often don't realise what we do.

"We have been in the community for 10 years and people still ask who we are and what we do. So events like Boot Bash help increase that understanding."

Last year local schools joined in by wearing their boots to school and a number of community members have continued to show their support through smaller gatherings and morning teas.

A recent Boot Bash morning tea was held at the Weddin Community Native Nursery, bringing together supporters from both community organisations.

Best boot forward at Weddin Community Native Nursery with CEF of Grenfell friends sharing a morning tea to support our local young people. PHOTO: CEF Grenfell

"The nursery is also a not-for-profit organisation like we are so it's really two community groups supporting each other."

Funds raised from the Boot Bash go directly back to local students through scholarships administered by CEF Grenfell.

The organisation supports students who live in the Weddin Shire or who attended Henry Lawson High School.

"We fundraise all year so we can support our young people," Marg said.

"Last year we raised just under $60,000 and that money was distributed in scholarships this year."

In 2025, the foundation awarded 29 scholarships ranging from $500 to $5000 to help students with expenses such as accommodation, tools, textbooks and specialist equipment.

For many recipients, Marg said the support helps reduce the need for long work hours while studying.

"Instead of working 25 hours a week, they might only need to work 15.

"That gives them more time to focus on their studies and maintain a healthy balance with sport, work and friends."

Beyond financial assistance the foundation also provides ongoing support to students while they are studying away from home.

"We stay in touch with them throughout the year, just checking in to see how they're going," Marg said.

"They know there are people in their home community who are invested in their future."

The Boot Bash kicked off on 11 March and will continue throughout the month with community members encouraged to host their own event or simply wear their boots to show support.

"All the money we raise locally goes back to local kids.

"It's about helping our young people achieve their goals and showing them the community believes in them," Marg added.

If you would also like to show your support for CEF Grenfell, they will be holding a street stall this Friday, 20 March.

Donations of baking and saleable items are most welcomed, and can be dropped at the stall from 8am or go into the raffle to win a $100 fuel voucher to Southwest Fuels, or a $100 voucher to The Conron Coffee Store.