ST JOSEPH’S STUDENTS VISIT GRENFELL MPS

St Joseph’s Primary School students in Year 5/6 recently visited the Grenfell Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) to enjoy a game of cards with the residents.

The students learnt the value of positively contributing to the lives of others and have made some wonderful friendships. Each class will take turns to visit the Grenfell MPS residents throughout the year.

ST JOSEPH’S SCHOOL OPENING MASS 2025

It was incredibly special for the St Joseph’s Primary School community to join together recently at their Opening School Mass to mark the beginning of the new school year. Student leaders for 2025 were recognised and new students and staff were warmly welcomed.

Fr Jiss Sunny, ably assisted by John King, officiated this very important event for the school.

It was a joyful occasion that set the tone for a wonderful year ahead.