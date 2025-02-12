St Joseph’s Primary School warmly welcomed the new Kindergarten students and families to the school on the first day of the school term. While starting Kindergarten is a big step for these children, there were plenty of smiles and laughs to be seen and heard. A great year ahead, making new friends and memories, will be had by all.

Garden Project - Grenfell Community Produce

It has been a productive time at St Joseph’s Primary School for the garden project during the school holiday period and first week of the term.

The garden beds are now ready for use and students have already been busy planting.

The produce grown will be donated to the Grenfell Food Hall and will also be used to teach some culinary skills to all students.

St Joseph’s Primary School would like to thank everyone involved in assisting with the garden preparations to ensure everything would be ready for students on the first day of school.

The students are looking forward to watching the plants grow.