Community members are being encouraged to shop local in the Weddin Shire in the lead up to Christmas this year.

Coordinated by the Weddin Shire Council, the 'Shop Weddin This Christmas’ campaign is aimed at encouraging residents to support local businesses, rather than shopping online or heading out of town.

By choosing to shop locally, residents are helping small businesses thrive, keeping money within the community, and creating job opportunities for their friends and neighbours.

Every purchase made at a local business helps to ensure that Weddin Shire remains prosperous.

Mayor Paul Best said the initiative was a practical way to celebrate the festive season while supporting the local economy.

“As we approach Christmas, I encourage everyone to shop locally. Every purchase made here in the Weddin Shire contributes to the strength and resilience of our community," he said.

"By choosing to shop locally, you’re not just ticking off your Christmas to-do list, you’re supporting local people, sustaining local jobs, and helping to keep vital services in Weddin."

The Shop Weddin This Christmas campaign will run until Wednesday, 17 December, with the lucky winners to be drawn on Friday, 19 December, at the Lions Christmas Carnival in Vaughan Park.

It’s easy to enter, simply fill out a coupon with every purchase made at a participating business and drop it in the entry box for a chance to win one of three VISA gift card prizes:

1st Prize: - a $500 VISA Gift Card

2nd Prize: - a $300 VISA Gift Card

3rd Prize: - a $200 VISA Gift Card

In addition to the shire-wide local shopping campaign, Council will for the first time support late-night shopping in Grenfell on Thursday, 4 December, from 5:pm to 8pm.

Main Street will remain open to traffic, and footpaths activated with live music from the combined Grenfell and Cowra Town Bands and Belinda Day, along with family-friendly activities helping to create a festive atmosphere. Main Street businesses will stay open late and offer specials to customers.

Whether shopping for a loved one or treating yourself, your support of local businesses makes a significant impact on the local economy.

Entrants do not have to be present at the Lions Carnival to win.

"I encourage everyone to enter the local shopping campaign and enjoy the festive atmosphere of Late-Night Shopping in Grenfell’s beautiful Main Street,” Mayor Best said.