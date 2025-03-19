The Grenfell Rugby Union Club will be shaking off the pre-season dust this Saturday, 22 March when they host Canowindra and Molong in a derby day competition.

While Grenfell have played 7's and 10's matches this season, this will be first 15's match for the club.

Games will feature 15 minute halves

Games will begin at 4pm at R.B Bembrick Oval when Grenfell will take on Canowindra.

Molong will then play against Canowindra at 4:40pm and Grenfell will kick off against Molong at 5:20pm.

The women's match will kick off at 6pm when Grenfell takes on Molong.

Grenfell Rugby Club's Josh Taylor said this is the first pre season trial for the full squad and will give them an early look at what they're doing this season.

"t's just a friendly little outing to see how we're all going," he said.

The first game of the season for Grenfell will be on Friday, 11 April when they host West Wyalong.

At the time of publication, the women's draw has not been released.

