Volunteers from the Parkes, Forbes, Grenfell and Griffith State Emergency Service (SES) Units have successfully completed vertical rescue training at Forbes.

Over two weekends the six volunteers participated in essential training, expertly conducted by Group 314, with assistance from experienced SES vertical rescue operators.

Members that attended the training were Jeremy Head, and Natika Davey from Parkes and Declan Laybutt and Heather Morgan from Grenfell.

Savannah-Lee Bevan from Forbes and Mark Hodder from Griffith also attended the training.

While wet weather on the first weekend confined training to the inside of the shed at the Forbes Unit, the trainers at Group 314 quickly adapted, ensuring that operators were able to practice ascending and descending techniques.

The second weekend brought more favourable weather, allowing the volunteers to utilise the training tower to learn a variety of techniques including how to safely lower, haul and use mechanical advantage in a range of situations.

“This course gives our operators the capability to safely access and perform a rescue in normally inaccessible or hard-to-reach areas,” Forbes Unit Commander Inspector Robert ‘Roc’ Walshaw said.

Parkes Unit Commander, Inspector Jeff Field said that vertical rescue training is just one of the many skills SES volunteers can choose to develop.

“We also train to assist at road crashes, land searches and, of course, for storms and floods.

"Thanks to our training, SES volunteers can offer effective help to someone who may be having the worst day of their life.

“New volunteers are always welcome. There are lots of roles depending on what you like and what you want to learn, and together we can make a significant impact in our community,” Inspector Field said.

For those interested in volunteering or learning more about the SES, please visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer